HOW TO BUILD A UNIVERSE Will Embark on Tour in 2024

The international tour will run 19 Jan – 26 Nov 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

The Place and Extended Play presents How to Build a Universe, A spontaneous spectacle of dance, improvisation, and elemental joy featuring a guest dancer in each tour location.

The international tour will run 19 Jan – 26 Nov 2024.

Set at the end of time where five people from different universes meet to create something new, the new show from Jamaal Burkmar is a celebration of creation and spontaneity. Five seasoned dancers meet, explore, and create as they build a new world for themselves, interacting in Jamaal's signature technical and playful style of contemporary movement. An extra layer of spontaneity is added when they are joined by a local dancer in each tour location, who steps in to improvise without rehearsal or map. How to Build a Universe showcases Extended Play's innovative style through visually striking and mesmerising dance set a soundscape of jazz and voiceover by Dutch composer Jameszoo, who previously worked with Jamaal on Donuts. The Place are once again producing Extended Play's tour, growing their strand of producing work outside of the venue.

Five people find themselves in a blank void between worlds. Led by a mysterious voice, they set out on an adventure to create a new universe, one shape at a time. As they dance their way through a cosmic orientation, echoes of past creations rise and fall. The real magic happens when they must welcome new cast members from the local area who arrives without a map or instructions. Together, they improvise, weaving a tapestry of movement and emotion to bring a new universe to life, on a journey where dance, art, and spontaneity come together.

Jamaal Burkmar is the winner of the New Adventures Choreography Award. His critically acclaimed work has been drawing attention since he was an undergraduate at the Northern School for Contemporary Dance. He has since been commissioned by companies including Dance Hub in Birmingham, Leeds Dance Partnership, Phoenix Dance Theatre and Mobius Dance. Jamaal is a Work Place Artist at The Place. Work Place is a unique associate artist programme of tailored support for professional choreographers.

Extended Play is a contemporary dance company embracing digital culture and innovating dance for a new generation. The company have shared their work via non-traditional platforms such as Instagram and performed at the Birmingham International Dance Festival and the V&A with renowned singer Mahalia. Their previous show, Donuts, toured and played Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Place is a creative powerhouse for dance development that is leading the way in dance training, creation, and performance. The Place is committed to developing ground-breaking dance from both leading choreographic talent and rising stars. Through its in-house Producing & Touring team, The Place brings bold new work to national and international audiences.

Tour Dates

19 Jan
Leicester Curve
Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB
7:45pm | £18.00 - £8.00 (cons)
www.curveonline.co.uk | 0116 242 3595

24 Feb                          
Gloucester Guildhall
Gloucester, 23 Eastgate Street Gloucester UK
7:30pm and 9:00pm | £21.00 - £11.00 Pay What You Choose www.gloucesterguildhall.co.uk | 01452 503050

1 – 2 Mar*                     
The Place
London, 17 Duke's Road, London, WC1H 9PY
7:30pm | £18.00 – £14.00 (concs)
www.theplace.org.uk | (020) 7121 1100
*BSL interpreted 2nd March

22 – 23 Mar                  
ACE, Birmingham
54-57 Floodgate Street, Birmingham, B5 5SL
Times and prices TBC
www.acedanceandmusic.com | 0121 314 5830

4- 5 May                      
 La Villette, Paris
211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
www.en.lavillette.com | +33 1 40 03 75 75

24May                          
Brighton Festival
Church Street, Brighton, BN1 1UE
Times and prices TBC
www.brightonfestival.org | 01273 709709

4 Oct                            
Mill Arts Centre
Spiceball Park Rd, Banbury OX16 5QE
Times and prices TBC
www.themillartscentre.co.uk | 01295 279002

26 Nov                          
Phoenix, Exeter
Gandy St, Exeter EX4 3LS
Times and prices TBC
www.exeterphoenix.org.uk | 01392 667080

Tanzfestival Winterthur (tbc)
www.tanzfestivalwinterthur.ch 




