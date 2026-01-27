HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Comes to Leeds Playhouse This Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Leeds Playhouse has announced a festive treat for 2026: Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to town! Following its record-breaking success on Broadway, this brand-new UK production promises to whisk audiences away to the whimsical world of Who-ville for a magical Christmas adventure. This Leeds Playhouse production in association with Running Subway of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will play in Leeds Playhouse's epic Quarry Theatre from 19 November 2026 – 16 January 2027.

Directed by Leeds Playhouse's Artistic Director Tom Wright, this dazzling musical bursts with Seussian charm, mischievous humour, and heart-warming spirit. Audiences will join the joyful Whos as they prepare for Christmas, while the scheming Grinch, with a heart “two sizes too small,” plots to steal their holiday cheer. Narrated by his loyal dog Max, this beloved tale reminds us all that Christmas isn't just about presents and tinsel – it's about connection and kindness.

Director Tom Wright said: “I'm tickled green with delight to announce Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical as my first Christmas show as Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse. The big-hearted show is full of humour, mischief, joy and enchantment – exactly what we all need at this time of year. We're looking forward to working together to bring this festive treat to life.”

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises said: "Twenty years ago, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical premiered in New York to critical acclaim and record-breaking Broadway attendance. Since that opening, it has captivated over four million audience members in North America. Now, two decades into our journey, we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Leeds Playhouse to introduce this reimagined, beloved holiday classic to audiences in the United Kingdom”

This spectacular production features music and book by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason.

A festive treat for all ages, the musical hailed by the New York Times as ‘joyously wicked and funny' and ‘100 times better than any bedtime story' is bursting with heart, laughter, and Christmas spirit.

Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is announced as part of Artistic Director Tom Wright's inaugural season at Leeds Playhouse, with a bold and celebratory full season to be revealed soon. The opening programme includes a new production and the first major revival in over a decade of August Wilson's Fences, coproduced by Leeds Playhouse, Headlong, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and HOME Manchester.

Tickets for Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical are on sale to Leeds Playhouse's Priority Access, Playhouse Pass Members and Under 30 Scheme from 27 January, with tickets on general sale from 4 February.

There will be Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances as well as educational workshops delivered by the Playhouse's award-winning Playhouse Connect team.



An early bird ticket offer is available for customers who book before 31 March 2026. Early bookers will get £10 off full price tickets in the top three price bands for performances Monday-Friday between 19 – 27 November.



Full cast and creatives will be announced at a later date.