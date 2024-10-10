HERE YOU COME AGAIN Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having enjoyed several successful runs across the United States, Here You Come Again is currently on its first UK tour, and comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 19 - Sat 23 Nov. Originally written by multi-Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and writer and actor Tricia Paoluccio (who co-writes and stars as Dolly). Acclaimed British TV and theatre writer Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street) provides additional material for the production's UK run.

Alongside Tricia, West End star Steven Webb (Oliver!, Book of Mormon) plays ‘Kevin', a 40-year-old, ‘has-been-who-never-was' comedian in the new musical, joined by Aidan Cutler (Backing Vocalist and Cover ‘Kevin') and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke (Backing Vocalist and Cover ‘Dolly'). The band is completed by Richard John is Musical Supervisor, Jordan Li-Smith is Musical Director, Kevin Oliver Jones plays bass, with Alex Crawford on Guitar and Ben Scott on Drums.

The wider creative team comprises Gabriel Barre as Director; Set and Costume Designer, Paul Wills; Choreographer, Lizzie Gee; Lighting Designer, Tim Deiling; Sound Designer, Tom Marshall; Associate Director/Assistant Choreographer, Teenie Macleod; Illusion Designer, Richard Pinner; Orchestrator, Eugene Gwozdz; Orchestra Manager, Maurice Cambridge; Production Manager, Ben Arkell and Casting Director, Stuart Burt.

This rollicking and joyful new musical is fully authorised by Dolly herself. Packed with iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

Kevin has just separated from his long-time boyfriend, Jeremy, an investment banker, and is in quarantine in the attic bedroom of his childhood home in Yorkshire. Surrounded by precious belongings from his youth, he is reunited with a much-loved old record player and his cherished Dolly albums. He remembers the hard times those songs helped him through in the past and counts on them to help him once again. With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don't have rhinestones!

