HERE & NOW Adds Additional Week of Performances in Birmingham

HERE & NOW, presented by UK pop sensation, Steps, will play an additional week at The Alexandra, Birmingham. HERE & NOW will now run in Birmingham from 9 – 30 November 2024. Tickets for the additional week will go on sale at 12noon on Monday 29 April.

Featuring Steps' most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW has an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman. It will be directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award winning Matt Cole and Matt Spencer-Smith as musical supervisor, orchestrations and arrangements.

Casting to be announced.

Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…

Steps said, “We were thrilled and grateful for the response we received when we announced the show, people were queuing up outside the theatre from 3am to purchase tickets! The past few weeks we have been workshopping the script and songs; it is so exciting to see it lift off the page. We can't wait to share this with you!”

Steps (Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H' Watkins', Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee) are the UK's most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, 4 number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams & 11 sold-out national arena tours under their belts. The band's hits include #1 singles Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp, the gold certified One For Sorrow & Better Best Forgotten, the silver certified 5,6,7,8, Last Thing On My Mind, Love's Got A Hold Of My Heart, Chain Reaction, all of which will feature in the musical alongside many more.

Steps' 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. The band have since continued to release new music including two further iTunes #1 singles, the Sia-penned What The Future Holds in 2020 and the Michelle Visage duet Heartbreak In This City in 2022. In 2022 Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the #1 album Platinum Collection which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score #1 albums in four consecutive decades.

Choreography is by Matt Cole, musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, set design is by Tom Rogers, costume design is by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, associate direction by Matt Hassall, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie with associate sound design by Ollie Durrant.