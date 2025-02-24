HEISENBERG, A Queer Reimagining Of Simon Stephens, Comes to Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reimagining Simon Stephens' 2015 play a decade later, Katharine Farmer's new direction of Heisenberg reinterprets the story of identity and loneliness as a queer female relationship. In bustling St Pancras train station, Georgie, a young free spirit, impulsively plants a kiss on the neck of Alex, a reserved 70-year-old woman sitting on a bench. When Georgie unexpectedly reappears at Alex's shop, Alex is drawn into Georgie's unpredictable world, and her once quiet, orderly existence bursts into chaos and newfound vibrancy. Challenging heteronormative expectations, Katharine Farmer's interpretation strips away the familiar power dynamics of an age-gap relationship to unravel the complexities of human relationships. Starring Olivier Award-winner Jenny Galloway (Mamma Mia, Les Misérables 10th & 25th Anniversary concerts) and Faline England (9-1-1, Fox), this female-led production offers fresh perspectives on the universal themes of identity, loneliness and the fluctuation of love.

Director Katharine Farmer said, “In reimagining this intimate two-person story for 2025, I wanted to challenge heteronormative expectations of previous productions of Heisenberg (and specifically my own interpretation of the play, having directed it before). By recasting Georgie and Alex as two women, we expose something more fundamental about human connection. The uncertainty principle at the heart of the play takes on new resonance when we consider how queer love has historically lived in spaces of ambiguity and possibility. When Georgie says 'If you watch something closely enough you realise you have no possible way of telling where it's going or how fast it's getting there' it's not just about quantum physics but actually the exhilarating, and terrifying, uncertainty of getting to know someone. By reinterpreting Heisenberg through a queer lens, we hope to expand its exploration of how people can surprise, challenge, and ultimately transform each other.”

Katharine Farmer is Artistic Associate at Arcola Theatre, artistic director of The Playwright's Laboratory, and founder of Blue Touch Paper Productions. Formerly Director of International Programming at Rubicon Theatre Company (California), her production of Gulf View Drive won Best Production (L.A. Ovation Awards) in 2018. With two Best Director Ovation nominations, an Indy Award, and seven L.A. Times Critic's Picks, she is known for her emotionally rich storytelling. In the UK, her directing credits include 23.5 Hours and Never Not Once (Park Theatre).

Playwright Simon Stephens is a British playwright known for his award-winning works. His plays for theatre include Bluebird (Royal Court Theatre), Shore of the Wide World (Royal Exchange Theatre and National Theatre), Harper Regan (National Theatre), Punk Rock (Lyric Hammersmith) and an adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre). His radio plays include Five Letters Home to Elizabeth (BBC Radio 4) and Digging (BBC Radio 4). Awards include the Pearson Award for Best New Play, 2001, for Port and Olivier Award for Best New Play for On the Shore of the Wide World, 2005. His adaptation of Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.

Arcola Theatre produces daring, high-quality theatre in the heart of East London. Arcola commission and premiere exciting, original works alongside rare gems of world drama and bold new productions of classics. They work with creatives from across the globe, acting as a platform for emerging and established artists, providing them space to grow, explore and refine their craft. Their socially engaged, international programme champions diversity, challenges the status quo, and stages trailblazing productions for everyone. Ticket prices are some of the most affordable in London, with a long running pay what you can scheme every Tuesday. They produce the yearly Grimeborn Opera Festival, hosting dozens of new and classical works from across the globe. Their pioneering environmental initiatives are award-winning and aim to make Arcola the world's first carbon-neutral theatre.

Arcola has won awards including the UK Theatre Award for Promotion of Diversity, The Stage Award for Sustainability and the Peter Brook Empty Space Award.

Comments