Guests Announced for The Good Enough Mum's Club Podcast

The first episode of The Good Enough Mums Club Podcast is now available, reaching mothers all over the country with the message that sometimes being good enough is best. With mothers currently under more pressure than ever before, parenting 24/7 and taking the brunt of the unpaid labour of lockdown, the podcast provides an escape and a place to connect with other mums about the highs, lows, and sleep deprivation of motherhood.

Creator of The Good Enough Mums Club musical Emily Beecher and original cast member Jade Samuels (tinned goods, UK tour; Jumprov) will speak with a diverse group of mums beginning with author Laura Dockrill about What Have I Done? her memoir about motherhood and mental health.

Other guests include Dope Black Mums podcaster Carina White; stylist Imogen Loveday-Brown; author of On Being Human Jennifer Pastiloff; Molly Carnan of Mums On A Roll; vegan food & lifestyle vlogger Yasmin Johal; founder of the #NoWords baby loss awareness campaign, Katie Ingram; host of the Beyond The Grid podcast and blogger Tinuke Bernard, as well as author and Honest Mum blogger Vicki Psarias.

Along the way, they'll be joined by West End stars Louise Dearman (Wicked; Guys and Dolls), Gemma Knight Jones (Falsettos; The Lion King) and Dianne Pilkington (Only Fool and Horses the Musical; Young Frankenstein) who, as well as sharing their own experiences of motherhood, will explore what motherhood means for their characters in The Good Enough Mums Club musical.

Never shying away from difficult conversations, the first twelve episodes of The Good Enough Mums Club Podcast will cover single parenthood, postnatal psychosis and depression, being a disabled mum, racism and parenthood, baby loss, and juggling work and home life. As heart-warming as it is heart-breaking, The Good Enough Mums Podcast hopes to help combat the isolation and loneliness which can be all too familiar in motherhood.

Producers, Emily Beecher, Sarah Shead and Jade Samuels comment, As with our work on The Good Enough Mum's Club musical, capturing the diverse experiences of motherhood has always been important to us and so we're thrilled that The Good Enough Mums Club Podcast allows us to share these amazing stories with mums everywhere.

The Good Enough Mums Club podcast is now available on all good podcast providers. The Good Enough Mums Club has been fortunate to receive Arts Council England emergency fund to continue the planned development of the show in lockdown.

