Greenham Common Will Celebrate 25 Years With Free Outdoor Arts Weekend

This September, Corn Exchange Newbury’s 101 Outdoor Arts Programme presents Creative Commons, a remarkable weekend of free outdoor arts marking 25 years since Greenham Commons return to public ownership. Over two vibrant days, Greenham Common will be transformed into an open-air stage, animated by performances and installations specially commissioned to honour the site’s rich and complex history.

Corn Exchange Director, Jessica Jhundoo-Evans comments, We’re really excited to present this Greenham take over; a brilliant bumper weekend of activity for families to enjoy! The fifth year of the Festival of Arts and Crafts promises to be the biggest yet with over 50 stalls, workshops and activities. Whilst Creative Commons debuts, launching our 101 outdoor project focused on place and heritage; performances and trails will take place across the natural landscape, many of which have been specifically created inspired by Greenham Common. It promises to be a wonderful weekend and we look forward to welcoming visitors!

Audiences can expect a dynamic mix of aerial circus, street theatre, dance, music and interactive workshops, each offering a unique perspective on the Common’s journey from Cold War military base to flourishing wildlife sanctuary. Creative Commons promises a bold and imaginative celebration of place, memory and creativity, and an unmissable moment in Greenham’s continuing story.

Simon Chatterton, 101 Outdoor Arts’ Strategic Lead comments, Creative Commons is an unmissable opportunity to celebrate a fascinating and unique piece of our history. Through a single location, Greenham tells stories of environmental restoration and resilience, of refugees fleeing to safety in the UK, of battles over land ownership, land of historic militarism and of popular protest in the face of an existential threat to the planet. We hope that through our programme thousands more people will be aware of the remarkable swords to ploughshares story of the Common and enjoy it for the remarkable place of natural beauty it now is.

Part of this joyous weekend will be Gossamer Thread Circus with Becoming FERAL, a visually striking performance combining aerial circus, physical theatre and an original soundscape. Inspired by folklore and ritual, the piece reimagines our relationship with the land and the more-than-human world. They will also host aerial circus workshops for children across the weekend.

In Roots to Rise, dancer Nandita Shankardass explores ancestry and women's wisdom through movement. Inspired by India’s textile traditions, environmental activism and the women’s protests of Greenham, the piece reflects on environmental regeneration and resilience.

Dora Colquhoun’s Snakes Live Here offers a playful audio-led journey across the Common. Audiences will wear headphones and meet Adderlaide, the spirit of the Common, in a soundscape trail blending myth, music and immersive storytelling. Louise Jordan and Divija Melally’s Hold the Line is a powerful musical collaboration honouring the Greenham Women’s Peace Camp, combining live performance and movement to explore radical hope and creative resistance.

Rachel Lincoln’s Common invites young children and families on a guided nature walk with live music and storytelling. The experience includes a take-home illustrated map, e-book and short film, offering a joyful look at biodiversity through a child’s eyes. In Verney-Brookes and Nick Garnett’s Common Room, Heath and Heather Robinson find themselves living on the Common for 48 hours, welcoming visitors into their curious world. Their part-museum, part-interactive performance also features a live nature stream promising a curious mix of ‘Big Brother meets Springwatch’.

Public art duo Yara + Davina ask audiences, “How do you achieve peace?” in A Moral Compass, an interactive outdoor installation where visitors physically place themselves along 32 moral positions to spark reflection and conversation. Simon Daw’s Unknown Forest transforms the woods into an interactive puzzle for children, using sound and video to guide them through a story of a lost bird, encouraging deep listening and ecological discovery.

The Hide by Tilly Ingram will blend personal reflection with birdwatching. Sharing her experience as a woman with a non-visible disability, Ingram invites participants to observe nature and question how we see each other and the world. Hands-on nature workshops from Nature Nurture engage communities in eco-therapy, Earth Education and playful learning, helping build meaningful connections with the environment.

For the full timetable of events, please visit cornexchangenew.com/creative-commons. Creative Commons falls on the same weekend as The Base Greenham’s Festival of Arts & Crafts Fair, resulting in a true arts takeover of Greenham. At the Arts & Crafts Fair families can enjoy spray painting, live music from talented local artists, delicious artisan food and drink and even have a ‘paw-trait’ of their dogs made or contribute to a giant doodle wall to make their own mark on the event. There will be a free shuttle bus service to take visitors between the two events for people to enjoy everything on offer.

Creative Commons is part of the Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts Programme funded by Arts Council England and Greenham Trust.

The Creative Commons programme has also been supported by BBOWT, Museum of English Rural Life, Greenham Women Everywhere, Greenham & Crookham Commons Commission and Greenham Control Tower.