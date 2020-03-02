Graziano And Giada Come to Swindon

This March, Swindon audiences are set to be stunned by the spectacular Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima and his fiancée Giada Lini, bring their dazzling, critically-acclaimed national tour, Havana Nights, to the Wyvern Theatre.

Expect a fantastic, fast-paced night full of an exciting mix of innovative Latin dances, with breath-taking individual performances from Graziano and Giada, alongside entertaining group numbers which feature their sensational supporting dancers. And, with the exclusive opportunity to secure tickets for a special pre-show meet and greet, Havana Nights really does promise to be a night to remember.

Having started dancing at the age of six in Sicily, Graziano is an Italian Latin Champion and made the top 24 at the under 21s Latin World Championships. He then went on to spend three years performing with the world-famous Burn the Floor dance company. Giada is ranked in the top 25 in the world in the Latin-American style. She won the Italian Showdance Championship nine times and represented Italy at the World Showdance Championships.

When asked about what fans can expect from his latest tour, Graziano Di Prima said, "There will be a lot of surprises. We are building the show with our friend and Strictly mate, Neil Jones. He has had such good ideas, everything will be set in a bar in Havana and the show is a mix of Latin dances and songs, energetic, romantic, funny and full Latin dancing moments!"

Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini stars in Havana Nights at the Wyvern Theatre on Friday 20 March. Book tickets online at swindontheatres.co.uk





