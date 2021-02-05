Glyndebourne Festival Opera is Set For 20 May-29 August

Glyndebourne Summer Festival is currently scheduled for 20 May-29 August 2021.

Glyndebourne's annual autumn tour around the UK was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the opera house also slightly adjusted its summer programme, with performances taking place outside.

While the future remains uncertain, Glyndebourne is hoping to bring this year's festival from May to August.

"Despite the current lockdown, we're choosing to be optimistic that Festival 2021 will go ahead in its full format but we will have to wait until we have confirmation that this is possible before going on sale," reads a statement on the company's website.

A tentative festival schedule has been announced for this year's season, but it is subject to change, depending on government guidance.

Learn more at https://www.glyndebourne.com/.