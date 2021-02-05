Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Glyndebourne Festival Opera is Set For 20 May-29 August

A tentative festival schedule has been announced for this year’s season, but it is subject to change, depending on government guidance.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Glyndebourne Summer Festival is currently scheduled for 20 May-29 August 2021.

Glyndebourne's annual autumn tour around the UK was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the opera house also slightly adjusted its summer programme, with performances taking place outside.

While the future remains uncertain, Glyndebourne is hoping to bring this year's festival from May to August.

"Despite the current lockdown, we're choosing to be optimistic that Festival 2021 will go ahead in its full format but we will have to wait until we have confirmation that this is possible before going on sale," reads a statement on the company's website.

A tentative festival schedule has been announced for this year's season, but it is subject to change, depending on government guidance.

Learn more at https://www.glyndebourne.com/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
5, 6, 7, 8 T-Shirt
Stage Manager Unisex T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows
Applications Open Today To Musical Theatre Performers For Graduates At Cadogan Hall Photo

Applications Open Today To Musical Theatre Performers For Graduates At Cadogan Hall

Hampstead Theatre Announces New Playwriting Programme And New Youth Project For Camden Tee Photo

Hampstead Theatre Announces New Playwriting Programme And New Youth Project For Camden Teens

BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Announces Continuation of UK Tour Photo

BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Announces Continuation of UK Tour

Studio 3 Arts Celebrates LGBT History Month in February Photo

Studio 3 Arts Celebrates LGBT History Month in February


More Hot Stories For You

  • Chandler Center for the Arts Brings JABARI DREAMS OF FREEDOM to Area Schools
  • Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents SONG FOR HUMANKIND
  • Arizona Theatre Company, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre and Winding Road Theater Ensemble Present ROMEROFEST
  • 40th Annual Governor's Arts Awards Nominees Announced