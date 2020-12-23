BASE Productions Presents A TALE TO TELL: A Short Musical Film

Following the news of Pantomimes and shows being cancelled across the land, audiences will still have the opportunity to watch their favourite fairy-tale heroes, villains and dames in an original film that no virus can stop.

Written, directed and produced by Glen Murphy (BGT's The Champions winners, Twist and Pulse) and executive produced by Base Productions, A Tale to Tell is a glittering new production, with a star-studded cast lead by JLS's Aston Merrygold.

In a world where fairy-tale characters live amongst us as everyday celebrities, Pantomimes are their life stories told on stage. The characters return from their normal day to prepare for their role in this year's Pantomime only to find out that it has been cancelled! What do they do??

Using an original script and 2 original songs, this heart-warming short film follows the characters as they navigate this new normal and strive to bring a Pantomime to families and children all over the UK.

This film is an all-singing, all-dancing Panto story with a twist, while capturing the feel of a great Christmas movie musical! A cast of characters from different pantomimes, with one thing in common: A TALE TO TELL.

A Tale to Tell will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from Christmas Day.

Cast includes:

Aidan O’Neill (One Man Two Guvners), Aimée Hodnett (Follies, Singing in the Rain), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Arthur Bateman, Aston Merrygold (JLS, Strictly Come Dancing), Flawless (BGT), Francesca Lara Gordon (On Your Feet, Wonderland), Frances Mayli McCann (Les Misérables, Evita), Genevieve Nicole (A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls), Hannah Boyce (Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Sex Education), Jason Denton (School of Rock, Beautiful), Joelle Dyson (Dreamgirls, Tina), Joseph Arthur Jr, Lisa Mathieson (Groundhog Day, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Lizzi Gee, Martyn Knight (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, South Pacific), Matt Lapinskas (Eastenders, Dancing on Ice), Michael Neilson (Rat Pack, South Pacific), Rufus Bateman, Stephan Lee Benson (The X Factor, Bring It On: Worldwide), Tom Lister (Emmerdale, 42nd Street), Twist and Pulse (Winners of BGT Champions)