Giles Terera Performs the World Premiere of BLACK MATTER
The event will be streamed globally on demand from March 24 - 31.
Giles Terera, the Olivier Award-winning West End star of 'Hamilton', performs the world premiere of 'Black Matter', a new song cycle composed while he observed life on the changing streets of London's Soho over a tumultuous summer in lockdown.
A solo concert with Giles accompanying himself on guitar and piano, 'Black Matter' was recorded with multiple cameras and will be streamed globally on demand from March 24 - 31.
Giles, who won the Best Actor in a Musical Olivier as Aaron Burr in 'Hamilton', said: "I live in Soho, London. I was there throughout last summer. I saw Soho shift from deserted tranquillity, where the only sounds were birds and church bells to the noise and heat of demands for social justice and civil unrest. I saw couples and families sneaking bike rides and I saw violence - protests and peacemakers, homelessness and empty properties. People helping each other and people hurting each other. I saw confusion and hope and strength. I found myself taking my guitar and writing about what I was seeing and feeling and thinking. My aim was to respond immediately to what I was experiencing. How do we communicate in this atmosphere? How do we find love and balance and strength?"
Giles' numerous West End credits include: 'Rosmersholm', 'Hamilton', 'The Book of Mormon', 'The Tempest', 'Avenue Q', 'The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas', 'Jailhouse Rock', '125th Street' and 'Rent'.At The National Theatre: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'Hamlet', 'Death and the King's Horseman', 'The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other', 'Troilus and Cressida', 'Candide', 'Honk!' and 'Darker Face of the Earth'. Other theatre includes: 'The Tempes't on world tour for the RSC; 'The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui' at The Donmar Warehouse; 'The Merchant of Venice' (also international tour) and 'King John' (also UK tour) at Shakespeare's Globe; 'Don't You Leave Me Here' at West Yorkshire Playhouse; 'Playboy of the Western World' at the Abbey, Dublin; 'You Don't Kis's at Stratford Circus; 'Up on the Roof' at Chichester; 'Six Degrees of Separation' at Sheffield Crucible; 'Generations of the Dead' at the Young Vic; 'Bill Shakespeare's Italian Job' at the Gilded Balloon and Playbox, Warwick; 'The Demon Headmaster' and 'The Animals of Farthing Wood' at the Pleasance; 'Pure Imagination' at the St James Theatre.