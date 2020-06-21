Geraldine Pilgrim + Mountview Present HANDBAG AT HOME

Geraldine Pilgrim Performance Company and Mountview London present Handbag at Home, a celebratory online participatory performance with music, dance...and handbags.



The free event will premiere on Monday 29 June at 7pm at geraldinepilgrim.com and mountview.org.uk, then available for one year



"In different rooms, remnants of parties the night before are cleared away.

A woman sits in her bedroom dreaming, as she gets up a beat begins, and the sound of a classic dance track fills the air. She puts down her handbag and begins to dance..."



Geraldine Pilgrim's Handbag was originally commissioned by Battersea Arts Centre for their Grand Hall in 2008. Since then, it has been re-imagined by Geraldine Pilgrim for every space - inside and out - where it is performed; including theatres, galleries, parks, festivals, village halls, streets, and a women's prison in France.



With theatres and community centres now closed, Geraldine Pilgrim Performance Company and Mountview London present Handbag at Home, a performance maintaining the joy of Handbag but now recreated online, with over fifty women dancing round their "handbags at home" to Let's Dance by David Bowie.



Whilst the men clear up The Remains of parties the night before, the empty rooms of the women fill with wonderful music, dancing and handbags.

