Georgia Lennon Will Lead the World Premiere Of LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lady Chatterley's Lover will be brought to life by a cast of experienced talent with new up-and-coming star Georgia Lennon (One Enchanted Evening, Glastonbury Abbey; Beauty and the Beast, Grand Opera House, Belfast) playing the role of Lady Chatterley. Lennon's voice is not to be missed and this is the chance to catch her in the West End for a strictly limited run before she goes onto be a regular West End leading lady!

Alongside her, the aloof and wonderfully sarcastic gamekeeper Mellors will be brought to life by Michael Pickering (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, London Palladium; Starlight Express, Germany). Lennon and Pickering will be joined by Zoe Rogers (42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Hilda, Jake Halsey-Jones (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) as Tommy, Sam Kipling (All-Male Pirates of Penzance, Palace Theatre) as war hero Sir Clifford and Emma Lindars (Groundhog Day, The Old Vic; Made in Dagenham, Adelphi Theatre) as Mrs Bolton, Clifford's nurse.

From composer John Robinson (Behind the Iron Mask, Duchess Theatre; Closer to the Sun, Harold Pinter Theatre), with book by Phil Willmott (Once Upon a Time At the Adelphi; Relativity: The Einstein Musical), Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by the award-winning Sasha Regan (Blondel, Union Theatre; All-Male Pirates of Penzance, UK and International tours), with production design by Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre; Scaramouche Jones, Stream.Theatre) and costume design by Jasmine Swan (Animal Farm, Royal & Derngate).

Director Sasha Regan comments, It's exciting to be breathing new life into such a renowned and loved classic. Having worked alongside some of these wonderful singers before, I can't wait to get this cast into rehearsals and start re-creating this passionate time-honoured story. This is an incredible platform to be able to nurture the hottest new talent and I'm particularly excited to have Georgia Lennon playing Lady Chatterley as I know she is a star in the making.

Tickets are available priced from £14.50 - £50.80 at shaftesburytheatre.com