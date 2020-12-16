Gemma Lawrence's SUNNYMEAD COURT Returns To The Actors Centre

Following the sold-out live run of Gemma Lawrence's Sunnymead Court at The Actors Centre in September, the critically acclaimed production is set to return as part of The Actors Centre's On Demand programme, available to stream from 7.30pm on Friday 18 December until Sunday 3 January 2021.

Presented by Defibrillator in association with The Actors Centre, Sunnymead Court marked the first socially distanced live theatre production back in the West End in over six months and alongside the original live run, the production was also live-streamed and followed by a digital extension. Now, audiences have another opportunity to catch this "unmissable" piece of new writing when it becomes available to stream for the entire festive period.

Starring the playwright Gemma Lawrence (Not Talking, Arcola Theatre) as Marie alongside Remmie Milner (His Dark Materials, BBC) as Stella, Sunnymead Court presents an uplifting and heart-warming queer romance, with critics hailing it as a "sensational" piece of new writing that "needs to be seen", featuring "knockout" performances from its two lead stars.

Speaking about Sunnymead Court On Demand, James Hillier, Artistic Director of Defibrillator said: "2020 has been a dreadful year but we've all found moments of joy here and there. Working on Sunnymead Court with such a creative and generous team was certainly one of those for me. How wonderful that The Actors Centre are giving Gemma Lawrence's funny and utterly brilliant play another chance to shine. We hope it brightens up you Christmas."

Mitchell Reeve, Theatre Programme Manager at The Actors Centre added: "As theatres are forced to closed once more, we all need a glimmer of light and hope - and Sunnymead Court has that in spades. It is a testament to the power of human connection but also a towering symbol of the immense creativity that emerged from this very difficult year. We are thrilled to give audiences another opportunity to catch this magnificent production."

In addition to Sunnymead Court, The Actors Centre is also currently streaming Kate Maravan's The Old House as part of its On Demand programme. The production, which continues to garner rave reviews, has been described as "a masterclass in acting and characterisation", and is inspired by Kate's own mother's journey with Alzheimer's. The Old House is also available to stream until 3 January 2021.

Sunnymead Court will be available to stream here from 7.30pm on Friday 18 December until 23.59pm on Sunday 3 January.