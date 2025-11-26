Gate Theatre Appoints Rahul Streatfeild-Sinha as New Chair of the Board

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gate Theatre has announced that Rahul Streatfeild-Sinha will succeed Shami Chakrabarti as Chair of the Board after the successful completion of her term.

Rahul Streatfeild-Sinha is an economist and social impact strategy consultant who advises philanthropies and a venture capital fund on their social investment strategies. He formerly served as Chair of Liberty, the civil and human rights organisation, and of the Gerald Coke Handel Foundation, where he continues to serve on the board. He is also a member of the complaints panel for the Court of Common Council in the City of London.

Rahul previously worked for an economic think tank in Washington DC, where he served as a school governor for a SEND-focused charter school and sat on an advisory board for the city's primary and secondary school system.

He has served on The Gate Theatre board for almost six years, having earlier been a civil society Ambassador for the Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington DC.

Rahul Streatfeild-Sinha said “It is a huge honour to become Chair of the Gate at this vital moment in its history. For over 47 years, the Gate has been a home for bold, political and imaginative theatre, and I have witnessed first-hand the dedication and talent of the team who keep its spirit alive through these challenging times for the arts. I am grateful to Shami Chakrabarti for her inspiring leadership and tireless advocacy. I look forward to working with Nicola, the Board, our artists and our supporters to ensure the Gate continues to thrive, champion radical voices and create work that challenges, surprises and inspires.”

Nicola Clements, Executive Director and CEO, said ‘Despite an extraordinary period of change and challenge, the Gate has continued to deliver work that resonates in our new producing model, from box office hit Wish You Were Here in Camden to the critically acclaimed Scenes from the Climate Era in West London, alongside new ventures into short film with This Room, Now and our partnership with Woven Voices on the Playwriting Prize for Migrant Artists. I am deeply grateful to Shami Chakrabarti for guiding us through this time and for keeping our mission of platforming international stories as our North Star. I look forward to working with Rahul Streatfeild-Sinha as we continue telling stories from beyond our borders.”