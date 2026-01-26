GRINDR MOM Starring Jessica Martin to Have European Premiere at Waterloo East Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grindr Mom, starring Jessica Martin, will have its European premiere at Waterloo East Theatre, directed by Gerald Armin 18 February 2026 — 1 March 2026.

When a well‑meaning Mormon mother discovers her son is gay, she does what any loving — and wildly misguided — parent might do… she joins the gay dating app Grindr. Determined to “protect” him from the temptations of modern life, she launches an undercover mission armed with faith, optimism, and absolutely no idea what she's about to encounter.

What follows is a riotous plunge into a world of torsos, tribes, and very unexpected notifications as she stumbles through the chaos of queer dating culture with saintly enthusiasm and zero subtlety.

This fast‑paced comedy by Ronnie Larson (Happy Ending) is brought to life in a solo performance by West End and TV star Jessica Martin.

A show bursting with heart, hilarity, and high‑camp chaos, Grindr Mom is a story about love, acceptance, and the spectacular messes we make when we care just a little too much.



Jessica Martin

Jessica Martin is a multi-talented entertainer whose career embraces acting, singing, impressions, cabaret performing, writing and illustration. She made her West End debut playing Sally Smith opposite Gary Wilmot in the hit musical Me and My Girl at the Adelphi Theatre and has performed in over 30 musicals to date. Other theatre credits include: Babes in Arms (Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park), The Wizard of Oz (Theatre Royal, Plymouth and tour), The Card (Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park), Mack and Mabel (Piccadilly Theatre & Southwark Playhouse), South Pacific (Churchill Theatre and tour), Sweeney Todd (Bridewell Theatre), Sunset Boulevard (Comedy Theatre), Spamalot (National tour), Sondheim at 80 (Royal Albert Hall), Elf the Musical (Dominion Theatre), Shirleymander (Playground Theatre) Blitz! (Union Theatre) and Menopause – The Musical 2 (UK & Ireland tour). Recently Jessica headlined the London revival of the Jerry Herman revue Jerry's Girls (Menier Chocolate Factory) and played Lily Pepper in Noel Coward's Red Peppers and Deena Ames in Aged in Wood (Tabard Theatre). Jessica has just finished playing Frau Blücher in the regional premiere of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester & Liverpool Playhouse).

