(GOD SAVE MY) NORTHERN SOUL Comes to the Park Theatre in September

The premiere of (God Save My) Northern Soul, Natasha Cottriall’s dark comedy about love, loss and Northern soul music, comes to the Park Theatre from Tuesday 9 to Saturday 20 September 2025.

19-year-old Nicole - a mixed-race only child from Wigan - has spent the last few years floating through college, postponed university and now works the 12 to 5 fitting room shift at River Island. Suddenly, she finds out she has inherited a house, a BMW and a sandwich shop. The story follows Nicole as she tries to come to terms with her new ‘adult’ life with the help of her strait-laced catholic Gran, chain smoking best mate Sally and flamboyant Father Smithe - all whilst clinging on to the end of her teenage years and desperately trying to lose her virginity! The play features an underscore of Northern Soul Music.

(God Save My) Northern Soul is written and performed by Natasha Cottriall and directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, with design by Alex Marker and sound design by Chris James.

Natasha Cottriall has worked across screen and theatre. Notable productions include The Welkin (National Theatre); Henry VIII/I Joan (The Globe); Beautiful (West End); Shetland (BBC); Vera (ITV); Moving On (BBC).

Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder is the joint Artistic Director of Box of Tricks Theatre company. Recent directing credits include Last Quiz Night on Earth (Urban/Rural Tour); SparkPlug (National Tour, shortlisted for Alfred Fagon Award 2018); Narvik (National Tour, nominated Best New Play MTAs, winner Best New Play UK Theatre Awards 2017).

(God Save My) Northern Soul is a one-hour play, presented in Park90 as part of the venue’s Make Mine a Double format that champions bold new writing and shines a spotlight on emerging creative talent. It is presented on a double-bill with Vermin (bookable separately).

Producer Toby Parsons said: “I am thrilled to be producing the World Premiere of Natasha Cottriall’s debut solo play (God Save My) Northern Soul in the wonderfully intimate Park90. Natasha is that rare breed - a supremely talented actress and a brilliant storyteller. This production has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this unique and touching tale of love, loss and Northern Soul.”

