GIRL POWER â€“ The Spice Girls Experience Comes to Assembly Hall

Celebrating two decades of hits, record-breaking achievements, iconic symbolism and wowing audiences all over the world. Continuing the legacy of British pop sensations, the Spice Girls, Girl Power - The Spice Girls Experience is at the Assembly Hall Friday 12 July, at 7:30pm.



The era of the Nineties was defined by the rise of grunge, the rave scene and hip hop; yet there was one movement that rose above them all and left its legacy on the Nineties, moulding a way of life for generations to come and no-one embodied that more than the Spice Girls.



With nine number one singles, 80 million record sales worldwide, two worldwide concert tours, plus movies and musicals to their name, there is no doubt that the Spice Girls were the biggest girl band of all time!



Supported on stage by a superlative live band, Girl Power - The Spice Girls Experience includes stunning costumes, exciting signature choreography and most importantly a vocal repertoire that gives this spectacular re-creation concert an attitude-injected punch that will transport you back in time - the Spice Girls are back in town!



Featuring favourites such as "Wannabe", "Spice Up Your Life", "2 Become 1", "Viva Forever" and many, many more, Girl Power is not to be missed. So, come and join Scary, Baby, Sporty, Ginger and Posh for this spectacular BritPop experience which is going to Spice Up Your Night!



The artists behind Girl Power - The Spice Girls experience comprise some of the UK's most sought-after musicians blended together to recreate Geri, Emma, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria in one of the most authentic Spice Girls tribute acts on the circuit.



Tickets for Girl Power - The Spice Girls Experience are available from £23.50 and can be purchased from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







