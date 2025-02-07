Futures Theatre Presents ARGOS ARCHIVES By Sabrina Mahfouz with Thrive Creatives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This February and March, Futures Theatre will present the world premiere of Argos Archives, a nostalgic celebration of neurodivergent self-discovery written by British Egyptian poet and playwright Sabrina Mahfouz and directed by Caroline Bryant.

The production will open at London's Omnibus Theatre on 27 February where it runs to 15 March, before transferring to Northern Stage on 19 March and from there to The Sir John Mills Theatre Ipswich on 28 and 29 March.

Her one goal? Land a job at Argos! She loves Argos. Life is full of deceptive, nonsensical rules, but there's structure in the annual catalogue. Working there is her dream. She's the perfect candidate. They have to hire her… right?

Argos Archive reminisces a life archived from the 1996 stripy-sofa edition until the famous store catalogue's extinction. It follows a lovable misfit just trying to get life right, somewhat hindered, somewhat helped by Archives, organisation personified, and Argos, a mythical, all-seeing Grecian giant embodied in the famous high street shop.

The production is neurodivergent friendly, offering is an inclusive experience for both neurodivergent and neurotypical audiences, blending access and artistic choices to bring the neurodivergent experience to life on stage. A projection-focused set with creative captioning immerses audiences in the character's world.

The creative team comprises movement director Latifat Saka, video designer Charli Davis, sound designer: Jamie Lu, set and Costume Designer Lu Herbert and lighting designer Rachel Sampley. The executive producer is Becca Rowson. Casting is to be announced.

OMNIBUS THEATRE

1 Clapham Common Northside

London SW4 0QW

NORTHERN STAGE

Barras Bridge

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE1 7RH

EASTERN ANGLES

Sir John Mills Theatre

Gatacre Rd, Ipswich IP1 2LQ

