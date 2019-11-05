Full Details Of Oasis Photography Exhibition At H Club London Announced

Following the announcement of a brand-new, free Oasis exhibition, h Club London are pleased to announce full details of this highly anticipated event. Masterplan 25 - Michael Spencer Jones - Iconic & Unseen Photographs of OASIS coming to h Club London in celebration of the 25th anniversary year of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe.

Masterplan 25 runs from Friday 22nd November 2019 - Sunday 12th January 2020 at h Club London. It is a completely free of charge, non-ticketed event. There will be a press/private view on Thursday 21st November 2019.

Masterplan25 features the work of celebrated photographer Michael Spencer Jones whose era-defining body of work has taken its place amongst the most iconic imagery in British rock history and has become as memorable as the music it represents. Spencer Jones' imagery is permanently associated with and inextricably linked to the visual identity of Oasis and the phenomenon of their ascendancy throughout the nineties. Described as a 'finely nuanced artist' and 'visual risk taker', it was Spencer Jones that shot the memorable cover to Oasis' 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe. He later submerged a Rolls Royce in a swimming Pool for Oasis' 1997 album Be Here Now.

Spencer Jones, however not only created the artwork that came to define Oasis, he also travelled extensively with the band, capturing them on tour, backstage and on days off. His work provides a valuable and privileged insight into the workings of one of the greatest rock'n'roll bands of all time.

The exhibition will showcase artwork from three of Oasis' earliest and most influential albums; Definitely Maybe (1994), What's The Story (1995) and Be Here Now (1997), with scenes re-created giving visitors the chance to create iconic poses. The Definitely Maybe room set is sure to be a highlight of the exhibition, featuring props used in the cover image. Visitors can take a selfie on the sofa with the guitar and celebrate the 25th anniversary for themselves. There will even be a cut-in-half 1973 Rolls Royce Phantom coming out of the ground of the gallery to pay homage to Be Here Now.

Visitors will also be able to view original artwork from a selection of Oasis' singles including Supersonic (1994), Live Forever (1994), Cigarettes & Alcohol (1994), Whatever (1994), Some Might Say (1995), Roll With It (1995), Wonderwall (1995) and Don't Look Back In Anger (1995).

Spencer Jones' commentary will be displayed alongside this iconic work. He has an array of stories that provide an insight into life with the band. For example, the final Wonderwall image of Anita Heyert (a Creation Records employee) in a frame was not Spencer-Jones' original intention. He felt that Liam would make a better subject for the cover than Noel's suggestion of a girl, and Liam agreed. They were shooting the image in Primrose Hill when a black cab come to a screeching halt. A guy got out and came up to the railings, yelling and sounded furious. Michael was dumbfounded to see that it was Noel Gallagher:

"What the hell are you doing? What's our kid doing here?"

"He's appearing on the sleeve"

"Our kid on the cover of f****ng Wonderwall?!"

"Yes, is that a problem?"

"Is that a f****ng problem?" came the incredulous reply, "Wonderwall is a love song! It's about a girl! I should know, I wrote it! There's no way our kid is appearing on the f****ng cover, you're wasting your time!"

With that Noel returned to the waiting cab and continued on his journey and the shoot with Liam was swiftly aborted.

More of these stories can be shared ahead of the exhibition and Michael is available for interview upon request.

In addition, the exhibition will delve beneath these famous covers, giving visitors a look behind-the-scenes and on to the set of all the shoots for the legendary Oasis album and single covers. Featuring everything from informal, off-guard moments to frame-stealing play-acting; and from fully-polished alternative covers to original, marked-up contact sheets (some of which have never been exhibited before) - all images will be accompanied by interviews and anecdotes from Spencer Jones and the band. Shots will include behind the scenes recording sessions at Rockfield Studios, unseen photography of Oasis on tour and previously unseen outtakes from their famous covers.

A devoted collector, Spencer Jones had the opportunity and wherewithal to hold on to the various letters, scraps of paper and props from his myriad shoots with the band. Exhibiting these memorabilia together for the first time in the UK, these provide a fascinating insight into the band. Items include props from the original shoots, original handwritten song lyrics and correspondence with the fans, as well as the original cameras that were used to shoot the cover art for Definitely Maybe, (What's The Story) Morning Glory and Be Here Now?

Throughout the run of the exhibition exclusive and signed limited edition artworks from all the famous covers will be able to buy, including a 3D image of Definitely Maybe exhibited for the very first time.

Michael Berg, CMO h Club said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to be exhibiting Michael Spencer Jones' brilliant work, which shaped Oasis' image. It's difficult to imagine 'Definitely Maybe' without seeing a spinning globe in a living room; 'Be Here Now' without a Rolls Royce in a swimming pool; or 'Wonderwall' without a girl in a picture frame - without Michael, Oasis may have been an entirely different band."

Michael Spencer Jones said:

"I am delighted to be exhibiting my work with Oasis at h Club London, especially the shots and artefacts fans will never have seen before. Seen from the digital matrix in which we now live, Oasis were the last gasp of air in the analogue age; the last great rock'n'roll band before Zuckerberg, before iPhones and before the internet began to shape and control our lives. I hope this exhibition gives fans a chance to pause and reflect and look back upon a time when the face and image of Britain was being revolutionised from below."





