Full Casting Announced For Both Barrels Theatre's SMALL CHANGE

Peter Gills' powerful memory play, set on the east side of Cardiff in the 1950s and the 1970s, about boyhood, the complex relationships between mothers and sons and the search for truth is revived by George Richmond-Scott at Omnibus Theatre from April 21 to May 9.

Last performed in London in 2008, this poetic exploration of the human condition centres around Gerard, a troubled man at the end of youth, trapped by his past. He relives his vibrant childhood in search for the moment that defined him. Gill's story and its close examination of the truth and beauty in the ordinary and mundane, is widely regarded as his finest work.

Small Change will be George Richmond-Scott's second play at Omnibus Theatre and follows his double 2018 OFFIE nominated adaptation of Lorca's Blood Wedding. He says of Gill's work: "I was drawn to his incredibly vivid, lyrical language and his gift for evoking place and childhood. At the heart of this play is a powerful examination of parent, child and love. It's a story that looks at how we deal with the past and old wounds in our quest for peace and reconciliation."

George Richmond-Scott launched his new production company Both Barrels Theatre last year as a not-for-profit organisation.

Cast

SIAN EJIWUNMI-LE BERRE plays Mrs Harte

VICTORIA JOHN plays Mrs Driscoll

ANDY RUSH Plays Gerard

TOBY GORDON Plays Vincent

Creative Team

Directed by: George Richmond-Scott

Movement director: Rachel Wise

Set and costume design: Liam Bunster

Lighting designer: Josh Gadsby

Sound designer: Lex Kosanke

Dates

Omnibus Theatre, London

April 21 - May 9, 7.30pm (Tue-Sat), 4pm (Sun)

£16 / £13 (£10 previews)

www.omnibus-clapham.org or 0207 498 4699

Link: https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/smallchange/

Strode Theatre, Somerset

May 14 - 15, 7.30pm

£13.50 / £11.50

http://www.strodetheatre.org.uk or 01458 442846





