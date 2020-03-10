Full Casting Announced For Both Barrels Theatre's SMALL CHANGE
Peter Gills' powerful memory play, set on the east side of Cardiff in the 1950s and the 1970s, about boyhood, the complex relationships between mothers and sons and the search for truth is revived by George Richmond-Scott at Omnibus Theatre from April 21 to May 9.
Last performed in London in 2008, this poetic exploration of the human condition centres around Gerard, a troubled man at the end of youth, trapped by his past. He relives his vibrant childhood in search for the moment that defined him. Gill's story and its close examination of the truth and beauty in the ordinary and mundane, is widely regarded as his finest work.
Small Change will be George Richmond-Scott's second play at Omnibus Theatre and follows his double 2018 OFFIE nominated adaptation of Lorca's Blood Wedding. He says of Gill's work: "I was drawn to his incredibly vivid, lyrical language and his gift for evoking place and childhood. At the heart of this play is a powerful examination of parent, child and love. It's a story that looks at how we deal with the past and old wounds in our quest for peace and reconciliation."
George Richmond-Scott launched his new production company Both Barrels Theatre last year as a not-for-profit organisation.
Cast
- SIAN EJIWUNMI-LE BERRE plays Mrs Harte
- VICTORIA JOHN plays Mrs Driscoll
- ANDY RUSH Plays Gerard
- TOBY GORDON Plays Vincent
Creative Team
- Directed by: George Richmond-Scott
- Movement director: Rachel Wise
- Set and costume design: Liam Bunster
- Lighting designer: Josh Gadsby
- Sound designer: Lex Kosanke
Dates
Omnibus Theatre, London
April 21 - May 9, 7.30pm (Tue-Sat), 4pm (Sun)
£16 / £13 (£10 previews)
www.omnibus-clapham.org or 0207 498 4699
Link: https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/smallchange/
Strode Theatre, Somerset
May 14 - 15, 7.30pm
£13.50 / £11.50
http://www.strodetheatre.org.uk or 01458 442846