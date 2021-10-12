Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast and Further Dates Announced For The UK and Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The tour will open at Theatre Royal, Nottingham on 5 November 2021 with new dates added in 2022.

The final ensemble cast members have been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy. The tour will open at Theatre Royal, Nottingham on 5 November 2021 with new dates added in 2022.

The final members of the ensemble are Jessica Keable, Sario Solomon and Ying Ue Li.

They join the previously announced, Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2021 UK Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk


