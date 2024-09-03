Full Cast Set and Extension Announced For LIZZIE at Hope Mill Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hope Mill Theatre has announced the full casting and a week’s extension for the return of its hit production of rock musical LIZZIE in Manchester this October, which due to popular demand, will now run until Sunday 17th November 2024.

The show – which first enjoyed a hit Manchester run in September 2023 – will play at Hope Mill Theatre from Thursday 17th October to Sunday 17th November 2024.

Joining the previously announced Kayleigh McKnight (SIX, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Lizzie will be Katie Tonkinson (Bonnie & Clyde, Bat Out of Hell) as Alice, Jennifer Caldwell (SIX, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) as Bridget and Emilie Louise Israel(Hamilton, Once on This Island) as Emma. Completing the cast will be Emma Louise Hoey (Lizzie, Club Mex) as Alternate Lizzie and Cover Alice and Eve Kitchingman (LIFT The Musical, The Commitments) as Cover Emma and Bridget.

LIZZIE explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The rock musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

Lizzie is Rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody Murder!

Lizzie The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Hope Mill co-founder William Whelton, and has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner.

William Whelton said: “I am thrilled to be bringing LIZZIE back home to Hope Mill Theatre, where this production was originally rehearsed and created last year. Audiences across the UK fell in love with this show just as much as I have and I can’t wait to share it again with fans and welcome even more new audiences into The House of Borden. I am so excited today to share our full cast for the run in Manchester. Lizzie is a story of female empowerment and the talent we have assembled is off the scale. I know that these power-house female performers will blow the roof off the Hope Mill Theatre. I am equally thrilled to announce an extra weeks extension to the run, due to phenomenal demand.”

LIZZIE has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in 6 countries, in 5 languages, across 4 continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards including 8 Best Musical Awards! (and she’s still swinging…)

