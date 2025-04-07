Full Cast Set For the London Premiere of IVORIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riley Elton McCarthy, Matthias Hardarson, Daniel Neil Ash and Ashley M. Cowles will all make their London stage debuts in the London premiere of Ivories by Riley Elton McCarthy, directed by Georgie Rankom (The Frogs, Anyone Can Whistle, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Southwark Playhouse) at the Old Red Lion Theatre, 418 St John Street, London, EC1V 4NJ, 1 - 26 July, 2025.

Press night is Thursday 3 July at 7.30pm.

Dust on the mantle. The basement, off-limits. Returning home to settle their dying grandmother's estate, Sloane spirals into a story they swore they'd never tell. Their husband unearths malevolent family secrets, and their Best Friend discovers there's more to the creaky old house than meets the eye. The haunted house transforms into tragicomic depravity.

A bisexual spin on the Golden Age of Horror, this propulsive and spine-tingling new drama dares you to think twice about what may be lurking underneath your home that you'd rather stay buried. After a haunting smash-hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe and three limited engagements in New York, IVORIES will get a second poltergeist in its London premiere, that unites critically acclaimed director Georgie Rankcom and subversive breakout playwright Riley Elton McCarthy (The Lesbian Play at The Triad Theater, recommended by Time Out & New York Times) for a bone-chilling evening of horror.

Riley Elton McCarthy (Sloane) “the most original voice in horror since Mike Flanagan”- The Scotsman, returns to star as Sloane for this first major London production. Riley is an Offie-nominated and two-time Eugene O'Neill semi-finalist, internationally produced Danish/Irish playwright living in Brooklyn. Known for their provocative queer horror plays, Riley's work has been seen and developed in New York at Ensemble Studio Theatre, 59E59, The Tank, The Triad Theater, Yale School for Drama, and The Brick. Riley's work has been a finalist twice for Juilliard, a semi-finalist for the Dramatists Guild Fellowship, a finalist for the Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts Residency, a two-time

SheNYCArts semi-finalist, and was a resident playwright with Art House Productions, Workshop Theater, and the International World Pride Festival in Copenhagen.

Matthias Hardarson (Gwyn) is an Icelandic actor who graduated with a degree in contemporary method acting from the Copenhagen International School of Performing Arts (CISPA) in 2023. Fluent in both English and Icelandic. His most notable performances include portraying Lord Henry in The Picture of Dorian Gray, Konstantin in Chekhov's The Seagull, and the role of Heracles in Metamorphoses, all of which were staged in Copenhagen.

Daniel Neil Ash (Beckham) trained first at the Oxford School of Drama (OSD), on the Foundation Course in Acting. He later completed the Actor Development Programme with Peer Productions in Woking, Surrey, before relocating to Denmark to pursue training at the Copenhagen International School of Performing Arts (CISPA). Most recently Dan has appeared as Mercutio in Juliet's Birthday Bash with Hamletscenen (Denmark's Shakespeare Theatre), as Simon Craddock in the podcast drama How Copy, and its stage adaptation Enter Copy, written by Reumert-winning writer Tanja Mastilo, and staged by Why Not Theatre Company.

Ashley M. Cowles (The Neighbour) is an actor, director, and playwright based in New York. She trained at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and New York University. Directing credits include Company of Man (New York Theater Festival) and Company of Man( AMT Theater), which earned six BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Award nominations, including Best New Play. Acting credits include The Tragedy of Nero, Emperor of Rome (New York Theater Festival), which earned four New York Theater Festival Award nominations and two wins, including Best Production.

