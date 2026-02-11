Full Cast Set For Theatr Clwyd’s UNDER MILK WOOD

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full casting has been announced for Theatr Clwyd's major new production of Dylan Thomas's beloved masterpiece Under Milk Wood, directed by Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg.

Opening the theatre's 50th anniversary season, this fresh staging combines Thomas's lyrical storytelling with a visually rich and fully accessible production in which British Sign Language, creative captioning and audio description are integrated into every performance.

In the small seaside town of Llareggub, the dreams and secrets of its inhabitants drift through the night — lost loves, drowned shipmates, small scandals and quiet longings. By turns mischievous, tender and deeply human, Under Milk Wood is a funny and moving portrait of community, brought to life through an ensemble performance that captures the musicality and magic of Dylan Thomas's language.

The full cast is Douglas Walker (The Visit - NT), Caroline Parker (Signs of a Star Shaped Diva - Theatre Royal Stratford East/New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich), Macsen McKay (First Three Drops - Taking Flight), Izzi McCormack-John (Hot Chicks – Grand Ambition/Sherman), Adam Bassett (Hullraisers – Channel 4), Georgia Griffiths (Power Of Words - Theatr na nÓg), Seán Carlsen (His Dark Materials - BBC), Jacob Coleman (Nye - NT), Amy Conachan (Blood Wedding – Graeae Theatre), Mirain Fflur (Gwaith/Cartref – S4C) and Chandu Gopalakrishnan (High Times & Dirty Monsters - 20 Stories High/Graeae Theatre).

The production is a Theatr Clwyd production created as part of Craidd, a collaboration between five Welsh organisations working to improve mainstream representation of Deaf and disabled people both on and off stage across Wales. Following its Mold run, Under Milk Wood tours to Cardiff's Sherman Theatre, Milford Haven's Torch Theatre, and Bangor's Pontio Arts Centre.