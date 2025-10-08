Full Cast Set For Guildford Shakespeare Company's New Adaptation of DAVID COPPERFIELD at Jermyn Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jermyn Street Theatre has announced full casting for Guildford Shakespeare Company's new adaptation of David Copperfield. Abigail Pickard Price directs Luke Barton, Louise Beresford, and Eddy Payne.



The production opens on Tuesday 25 November, with previews from 20 November, and runs until 20 December 2025 at Jermyn Street Theatre.



Guildford Shakespeare Company renews its collaboration with Jermyn Street Theatre in this new adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved Victorian classic. Performed by three actors playing multiple roles, David Copperfield follows one young man's journey through adversity, eccentric relatives, and cruel schoolmasters to become an author.



Abigail Pickard Price, Co-Adapter and Director today said, “David Copperfield is an epic coming-of-age tale filled with extraordinary characters. In our version, nineteen of them are brought to life by just three brilliant actors – Eddy, Louise and Luke – with the help of hats, trunks, and a few puppets. They'll transport us from rat-infested factories to the high seas, and from offices of law to primary schools.



It's a real joy to return to Jermyn Street Theatre after Pride and Prejudice last year – it's the perfect space for this kind of storytelling. Adapting the novel with Sarah and Matt [Co-Founders of Guilford Shakespeare Company] has been a wonderful collaboration full of laughter, imagination, and a shared love for Dickens' world.”

Pronounced unlucky at birth, tossed into a world of eccentric aunts, terrible step-fathers and dismal boarding schools, David Copperfield's life gets off to a rocky start. In this coming-of-age adventure, our eponymous hero scrambles and scribbles his way from orphanhood to authorship. Three actors. Dozens of Dickens' most memorable characters, from Pegotty to Uriah Heep and Mr Micawber. A delightful romp stuffed with Victorian charm and timeless wit, David Copperfield is the irresistible new festive treat from Guildford Shakespeare Company.