Full Cast Announced for DORIAN: THE MUSICAL From Ruby In The Dust And Southwark Playhouse Theatre

Ruby in the Dust Theatre and Southwark Playhouse have announced the full cast for Dorian: The Musical which will premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough (The Large) for a five-week run, from 4th July to 10th August 2024.

As previously announced, the iconic lead role of Dorian will be played by emerging talent Alfie Friedman (“The Undeclared War” Channel 4/Peacock; “The Witches of Eastwick” Sondheim Theatre; “Legacy” Menier Chocolate Factory; “Laughing Boy” Jermyn Street Theatre/Theatre Royal Bath).

George Renshaw stars opposite Alfie as the hedonistic, monied, deeply charming and compelling Harry Wotton (Theatre includes: JD in ‘Heathers' at The Other Palace, ‘Roman Holiday' at Theatre Royal Bath, and ‘South Pacific' at Sadlers Wells).

Leeroy Boone plays Baz Hallward - a deeply moral man, the painter of the portrait, and infatuated with Dorian. (Theatre and ballet includes Hamburg Ballet; Bolshoi Theatre Moscow; Hamburg State's Opera ‘The Phantom of the Opera' at His Majesty's Theatre; ‘Glory Ride' at The Other Palace; ‘The Addams Family' at the London Palladium).

Megan Hill (Graham in ‘But I'm a Cheerleader' (2022) at the Turbine Theatre for which they received an Offie nomination for Best Newcomer) as Sibyl, Dorian's first love, who struggles deeply with his rejection. Megan doubles as Sibyl's avenging sibling Fabian.

Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson plays Victoria Wotton, Harry's wife (Theatre includes Irene Gerlach in the Original UK production of ‘Identical'; directed by Sir Trevor Nunn. Fastrada in ‘Pippin' at the Charing Cross Theatre; Maisie in The Boy Friend at Menier Chocolate Factory)

Rhys Lambert will be featured ensemble and understudy Dorian and Baz

(Credits include: Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane)

Television credits include: Young Mickey in Ordeal by Innocence (Mammoth Screen), Young Jamie in Outlander (LBP Outlander Ltd)

Linnie Reedman directs and also wrote the book. (Writing and Directing credits include: The Strange Affair of Herschel Grynszpan at The Other Palace and Above The Stag Theatre; Gatsby at Southwark Playhouse and Cadogan Hall; The Song of the Seagull at Menier Gallery Starchild at King's Head Theatre) and Lady Windermere's Fan at the Kings Head Theatre. Linne is a Young Vic Genesis Director.

Joe Evans brings his talents to the score – Joe has scored shows on the Fringe, in the West End, site-specific venues and internationally. (Composing credits include: Gatsby at Cadogan Hall, Arts Theatre and Southwark Playhouse; The Extraordinary Cabaret of Dorian Gray at Spiegeltent, Southbank; The Song of the Seagull (Menier Gallery); Bel Ami (White Bear Theatre);

Elliot Pritchard will act as Associate Director and Movement Director (Theatre credits as Associate Director include: Jules et Jim, Orlando (**** The Guardian, 4 x Offie Nominated including Best Direction), The Massive Tragedy of Madame Bovary (Mov Dir), (Jermyn Street) The Guilded Splinter (David Glass Ensemble) Waiting For Godot (Theatre Nation, David Glass Ensemble) Elliot is a Young Vic Genesis Director and Artistic Associate of Jermyn Street Theatre, David Glass Ensemble, Flabbergast Theatre).

Aaron Clingham takes the role of Musical Director & Keys. (Aaron has received eleven Off-West End Award Nominations for Best Musical Director and was nominated for a Broadway World Award for The Apple Tree at Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre).

This striking piece of new musical theatre skilfully explores the dark side of eternal youth with a modern twist. A fully 21st-century production of the Victorian classic incorporates rock music and social media while remaining true to the bohemian thrill of the original.

This modern fairy-tale follows Dorian Gray, a wannabe rockstar with grandiose dreams who strikes a dangerous bargain to achieve success. Inspired by the classic Oscar Wilde novel, this musical retelling explores the heartache as Dorian faces the prospect of eternal glory which opens a Pandora's Box of love, lust, and corruption. This show gives the Gothic story a glam-rock twist as the young musician is pulled in every direction by his fans, record producers, photographers - slowly warping his impressionable mind.

Is Dorian cursed? Has he sold his soul - and can he save it? We follow him on the quest for his true identity as he falls further and further into the belief that to love him is to die. Is it too late to change the course of life for “The King Of Black Hearts”, as his adoring fans call him?

“We have a huge sense of loyalty to the work of Oscar Wilde with our production of Dorian. At its heart, it's a story about finding love at whatever cost, mixed in with the fragility of ego and the desire for legacy set to a backdrop of Viper Room-Esque hedonism. We see Dorian forego his previously heteronormative relationship standards in the pursuit of love and passion. It's underpinned by a freedom of genderless expression, cross casting and a rejection of gendered roles. By working closely with the cast and other creatives, focussing on nurturing and supporting the voice of the piece, my role is to help shape the narrative arc of story, providing vital knowledge and interpretation, especially in relation to the work's queerness. In this way the team will ensure that this classic work, updated for the modern age, stays true to authentic queer storytelling at every turn. The play is not about queerness directly, but like Oscar Wildes life and legacy, it runs alongside; the constant companion.” Elliot Pritchard - Associate Director.

Dorian: The Musical began life as a reading at Café Royal, in the same room where Oscar Wilde staged his own readings. An earlier version was cancelled two days before it was due to open in March 2020 and that version instead was made available to stream on ‘Stream.Theatre' during lockdown in 2021. After a workshop at The Other Palace, this version is moodier, edgier, and ultimately more glam.

Dorian: The Musical features music and lyrics by Joe Evans and Book by Linnie Reedman.

