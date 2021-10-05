Full Cast Announced For THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN At The Kiln Theatre

With NW Trilogy by Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-Bushra and Roy Williams currently playing its final week, Kiln Theatre Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham announces the full company for Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden - joining the previously announced Clare Perkins in the title role are

Marcus Adolphy (Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus), Jessica Clark (Polly/Sophie), Crystal Condie (Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny), George Eggay (Pastor/Eldridge), Andrew Frame (Ian/Socrates/Bartosz), Scott Miller (Ryan), Hussina Raja (Asma), Theo Solomon (Darren/Young Maroon/Colin) and Ellen Thomas (Aunty P/Old Wife). The production, presented by Kiln Theatre in association with Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture, opens on 17 November, with previews from 11 November, and running until 24 December.

The Kiln Theatre auditorium will be transformed into the infamous Sir Colin Campbell pub, complete with some pub tables in the stalls and over 3,000 tickets available at only Â£15.

Indhu Rubasingham said today, 'We have assembled an incredible cast of ten players to tell Zadie's play The Wife of Willesden. We hope that this production will be a unique experience - the combination of Zadie's words, this cast, plus our transformation of the Kiln auditorium into the Sir Colin Campbell pub - this promises to be a truly special evening. I can't wait to finally be able to share this world premiere with you all.'