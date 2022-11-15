Full Cast Announced For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at Theatre Royal Brighton in May 2023

The full cast has been announced for Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be visiting Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 May 2023 as part of a UK tour.

Simultaneously tender and laugh-out-loud funny, this heartfelt story, written by and starring Ian Hallard (The Boys In The Band) is directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).

This wonderfully uplifting play also features the voices of two of the UK's best-loved performers, Miriam Margolyes and Paul O'Grady.

In 1988, two school friends tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other - more shockingly - as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on a brand-new path and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag! But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road which includes platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?

A story that will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.

Following a season at Birmingham Rep at the start of 2023, The Way Old Friends Do will be setting out on its inaugural tour of the UK which will include its London premiere at The Park Theatre.

The Way Old Friends Do visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 May 2023. Tickets are onsale now at ATGtickets.com/Brighton.