Full Cast Announced For FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS UK and Ireland Tour

Full casting has been announced for FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS THE MUSICAL, which will embark on a UK and Ireland tour next year.

Joining the previously announced James Gaddas; as Jim, Parisa Shahmir as Alwyn; Robert Duncan as Jago; Susan Penhaligon as Maggie and Anton Stephans as Leadville are Jason Langley as record promoter Danny; Dan Buckley as Rowan; Dokato Star as Ben; Pete Gallagher as Wiggie; Hadrian Delacey as Archie; Fia Houston-Hamilton as Leah; Hazel Monoghan as Sally; John O'Mahony as Eddy; Louisa Beadel as Morwenna; Becky Hurst as Grace; and James William-Pattison as Owen. Band members Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs, and Alfie Gidley are led by Musical Director James Findlay. The ensemble casts includes Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll.

Featuring the band's hit shanties including, Keep Haulin', Nelson's Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman's Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life. When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

The upcoming UK & Ireland Tour, which will open in Plymouth this September, follows a highly successful, sold-out season at Hall for Cornwall, where it smashed box office records and became the biggest selling production in Hall for Cornwall's 25-year history. The production will also make its North American premiere in Toronto this Christmas in the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by James Findlay, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

The hit 2019 FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS movie, with a screenplay by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth delighted fans across the world with the sequel film, Fisherman's Friends: One and All, set to be released in the UK on 19 August 2022.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO, Flying Fish Productions, Mighty Village, with Island Records, David Mirvish and Cornwall Playhouse Productions.

CAST CREDITS

Jason Langley (Tina:The Tina Turner Musical (West End), Oslo (West End/National Theatre), Hedda Gabler (National Theatre), War Horse (West End), Enron (West End), Da Vinci's Demons (BBC), World Without End (Netflix).

Dan Buckley Eugenius! (The Other Palace and London Palladium), Ushers: The Front of House Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Loserville (Garrick Theatre & West Yorkshire Playhouse), Lord of the Flies (UK Tour), Spring Awakening- The Musical (UK Tour)

Dakota Starr (The Girls (West End/Leeds Grand Theatre/The Lowry), A Christmas Carol (National Tour), Troilus and Cressida (RSC)

Pete Gallagher Original West End cast of Only Fools And Horses (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jesus Christ Superstar Arena Tour, Oklahoma! (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Regent's Park), The Rocky Horror Show (Duke of York's), Buddy (Victoria Palace)

Hadrian Delacey Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Les Misérables (Palace Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (West End, UK Tour & International Tour), Jerry Springer The Opera (National Theatre & Cambridge Theatre, for which he won the 2004 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical), The Producers (Theatre Royal Drury Lane & UK Tour), The Phantom of The Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre)

Fia Houston-Hamilton The Wolf Of Wall Street (Immersive London Production), Mamma Mia! (UK Tour)

Hazel Monaghan Romeo & Juliet/The Merry Wives of Windsor/A Midsummer Night's Dream/Macbeth/Much Ado About Nothing (The Three Inch Fools), The Elves and the Shoemaker (Nottingham Playhouse)

John O'Mahony As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe), The Tempest (Regent's Park), Death Of A Salesman (European Tour), The Good Karma Hospital, Mrs Brown's Boys)

Louisa Beadel Fame (West End & UK Tour), King Lear (Shakespeare's Globe), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead and Future Conditional (Old Vic)

Becky Hurst (making her theatre debut)

James William-Pattison (Once (UK Tour), The Last Ship (UK Tour), My Fair Lady (The Mill at Sonning), Agatha Christie's Crooked House, ABBA Voyage)

James Gaddas (Casualty, Bad Girls, Coronation Street, The Girls, Billy Elliot, Monty Python's Spamalot, Mamma Mia!)

Parisa Shahmir (The Snow Queen, The Last Ship and Mamma Mia!)

Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey, Casualty, Where the Heart Is, Twelve Angry Men)

Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, Emmerdale, A Fine Romance, Three Sisters, The Real Thing, Mr Love, The Maintenance Man, Dangerous Corner and Of Mice and Men)

Anton Stephans (finalist in The X Factor, Blues Brothers Meet Soul Sisters, Porgy and Bess, Starlight Express and Smokey Joe's Cafe) as Leadville.