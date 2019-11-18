Full Cast And Further Dates Announced For GIRAFFES CAN'T DANCE at Curve, Leicester

The full cast and additional performances have been announced for Curve, Rose Theatre Kingston and Simon Friend Entertainment's brand-new family production of Giraffes Can't Dance.

Based on the number one best-selling picture book by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees, Giraffes Can't Dance will now run at Curve in Leicester this Christmas from 9 Dec - 5 Jan, extending its run into the new year following popularity with audiences. The show will then be performed at Rose Theatre Kingston across Easter, before touring the UK from May to August 2020.

The vibrant pages of the beloved book will be brought to life on stage by a talented cast of actor-musicians. Playing the loveable but uncoordinated Gerald the Giraffe will be Sophie Coward, Phyllis Ho will play the cheerful Cricket and Joshua Coley, Gracia Rios and Jason Yeboa will guide audiences through the show, transforming into Gerald's dancing jungle friends.

Giraffes Can't Dance is adapted by Julia Thomas, who is directing the production, and Tasha Taylor Johnson, who is composing music and lyrics for the show. The duo is reunited for the first time since the nationally acclaimed Made at Curve production of Roald Dahl's George's Marvellous Medicine in 2017. The production is designed by Simon Kenny, whose previous work includes Holes (Nottingham Playhouse) and Noughts & crosses (national tour).

Gerald the Giraffe longs to go to the great Jungle Dance, but how can he join in when he doesn't know how to tango or two-step? Everyone knows that giraffes can't dance!

But with a little help from a wise and kind cricket, Gerald discovers his rhythm - because sometimes when you're different, you just need a different song!

Carrying the important and universal message of acceptance and self-belief, the sensitive and nuanced storytelling of Giraffes Can't Dance is perfect for young children, who will be encouraged to dance to their own tune with Gerald the Giraffe and company of five actors playing warthogs, lions, rhinos chimps and, of course, the violin-playing cricket.

Giraffes Can't Dance is produced in association with Hachette Children's Group and Coolabi Group.

Tickets for performances at Curve are on sale now. For further information and to book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk.





