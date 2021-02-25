Free Theatre Guildhall School Announces Spring 2021 Term

Guildhall School of Music & Drama presents an exciting line up of drama performances this spring, broadcast online for free.

There is a chance to see The Drowned World, Gary Owen's (Iphigenia in Splott, National Theatre) rarely performed play directed by John Haidar (Disco Pigs, Trafalgar Studios), and a series of short, stand-alone solo performances titled Pieces of Us, created by Guildhall School students overseen by dramaturg Jude Christian (Doctor Faustus, Shakespeare's Globe). Acting and Production Arts students will also create two devised works in collaboration with multi award-winning theatre companies Barrel Organ and Breach.

The Drowned World

(from 3 March, 7.30pm, and then on demand until 10 March)

In The Drowned World, two couples exist in a world obsessed with aesthetics, policed by the community. One pair must learn what it is to survive, while the other must interrogate who they truly are and what it is they serve. Premiered at the Traverse Theatre and winner of the George Devine Award 2002, Gary Owen's devastating play explores how far humans will go to save themselves and what we are capable of when faced with the most brutal of dystopias.

In this online production recorded from their homes, four Guildhall School actors present a rare chance to experience this vicious tale of love, revolt and beauty, directed remotely by John Haidar.

This play contains adult content throughout, including detailed descriptions of violence, torture and injury, strong language, sexual references, and themes of death.

Free to watch but registration required.

Pieces of Us

(from 8 March, 7.30pm, and then on demand until 22 March)

Pieces of Us is a kaleidoscopic series of short, stand-alone solo performance works created by Guildhall School students. Written, directed, and performed by the students in lockdown isolation across the world, these original performances will provide a unique and deeply personal snapshot of the diverse range of stories, artistry and lived experiences that exist within Guildhall's student community.

Conceived, written and performed by final-year Acting students, produced by Stage Management students and featuring original music created by Electronic and Produced Music students, Pieces of Us showcases the skills of students from across all three Guildhall School faculties. Throughout the creative process, students have been supported by acclaimed writer, director and theatre maker Jude Christian, Artistic Associate at the Gate Theatre, and Lizzie Donaghy and Debra Tidd, stage management advisors.

Please note that some of the Pieces of Us performances contain explicit language and adult themes.

Free to watch, no registration required.

Devised Pieces in Collaboration with Barrel Organ and Breach In February and March 2021, Guildhall School Acting and Production Arts students will work with two multi-award winning theatre companies, Barrel Organ and Breach, to create two brand-new pieces of contemporary theatre. Further details about these productions and broadcast dates will be announced at a later date.