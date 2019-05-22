Free Family Daytime Programme Announced For Hale Barns Carnival 2019

Organisers of the Hale Barns Carnival 2019 have revealed its exciting weekend programme of free family fun.

This year's event takes place across the weekend of Saturday 20 July and Sunday 21 July 2019, with plenty of activities for all ages.

The two-day festival is organised by Hale Barns Events, who have brought together more than 100 attractions including a traditional fun fair, falconry displays, supercars, sports, arts and crafts, artisan market, and food village - complemented by an all-star live concert each evening to perfectly round off two fantastic days.

This is the third annual Hale Barns Carnival. Hale Barns Events are once again inviting visitors to enjoy the daytime carnival atmosphere free of charge between 12pm and 5pm on both days.

Complimentary daytime admission is made possible thanks to the support of event sponsors retail giant B&M, Manchester Airport, and Benchmark Security Group.

The weekend's programme will open at 12pm on the Saturday with a special performance from the Manchester Survivors Choir on the B&M Stage. The choir is made up of survivors and people directly affected by the Manchester Arena bomb attack in 2017.

The evening concerts are ticketed. Gates open at 6pm with the concerts starting at 7.30pm both evenings. All 100% of the ticket revenue will go towards community projects.

Evening performances include 80s singing sensations Owen Paul and Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond; disco and soul legends Odyssey and The Real Thing; and a headline DJ set from Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp.

Visitors enjoying the daytime carnival experience can look forward to High Jinx pop-up theatre. The 200-seater inflatable centerpiece will feature shows throughout the day, showcasing the wonderful talents of magician and illusionist Michael Jordan. Fans of stunts, tricks and acrobatics won't want to miss this highlight.

A huge host of live music and acts will take to the B&M Stage throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday, and will include local bands, dance troupes, choirs and tributes.

Performers across the weekend include Bananarama tribute Nanarama; State of Quo, a tribute to Status Quo; Irish dancing; electric and acoustic group String Infusion; charting Country music star Danny McMahon; Scarlett Quigley from The Voice; Retro City Orchestra; The Urban Poet Ged Austin; and the Oxfam Fashion Show.

Cheshire's very own Vale Royal Falconry make a welcome return to educate visitors about British birds of prey and their habitat. The team are preparing impressive aerial displays to be shown across the weekend in the brand new event arena located in the centre of the showground.

Robinsons Brewery in Stockport will show their stunning Shire horses. Visitors can meet the horses and learn about Robinsons' new breeding programme.

From four-legged horses to four-wheeled supercars. Motor enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice with an impressive display of sports and classics cars, including James Bond's very own Aston Martin Db5 and the DeLorean made famous in the Back To The Future films.

Back in the centre arena, visitors can watch the incredible skills of master wood carvers while they work live and turn tree trunks into forest animals right in front of their eyes.

Seldon's Fun Fair return with traditional rides and experiences for festivalgoers of all ages. New for 2019, Kids Craft Clubs will be located across the site where youngsters can try their hand at SandArt and other craft activities.

A sports showcase is also a new interactive addition, with many local sports groups offering visitors a chance to get sporty and join in with mini challenges across the weekend.

The Makers Market will host more than 50 talented artisan producers of arts and crafts, gifts, food and drink. Visitors are always bound to find something a little bit different and unexpected.

With so much to see, do and experience, visitors will work up and appetite and thirst - and they're sure to be spoilt for choice.

Hale Barns Carnival prides itself on its choice and variety when it comes to its Food Village. It's award-winning offering this year includes wood fired pizza, Belgium waffles, halloumi fries, and Greek souvlaki.

As well as taking along their stunning Shire horses, Robinsons Brewery will also be hosting its very own unique pub experience on the showground with pop-up bars and terraces.

The evening ticketed activity on Saturday and Sunday starts at 6pm, followed by the live concerts from 7.30pm.

Saturday evening's concert shines a disco and soul spotlight on Hale Barns with live performances from groups The Real Thing and Odyssey.

While on the Sunday there is 80s-themed concert with performers Owen Paul and Nathan Moore, followed by headliner Martin Kemp with a Back To The 80s DJ set.

Max Eden from Hale Barns Events commented: "We started the Hale Barns Carnival three years ago with a clear vision to showcase the local community and stage an event that can be enjoyed by everyone. This year's entertainment is outstanding and makes me so proud of my community. I can't wait for everyone to come along and experience a family friendly carnival atmosphere.

"I'm really excited about this year's daytime programme, the line-up across both days is bigger than ever before. It's going to be exciting, fun and just brilliant. And with less than two months to go, it's nearly upon us."





