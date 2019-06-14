Former Pro Boxer Tony 'The Bomber' Bellew Plans Knockout Event At Parr Hall

Jun. 14, 2019  

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew is planning a knockout event at Parr Hall this autumn.

An Evening with Tony "The Bomber" Bellew, on Thursday 14 November, is the ultimate event for fans of the boxing great, providing a fascinating insight into his career.

From starting out, to making it as a professional boxer; the hard graft and knocks along the way, to reaching the greatest heights of his boxing career, this will be a fascinating insight.

The evening will be full-on entertainment and banter, a must-see show for any boxing and sports fan, and there will be a chance to buy sporting memorabilia including signed gloves.

Tickets are on sale now, including a limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets which include a professional photo with Tony; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.



