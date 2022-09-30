First Ever Touring Production of BUGSY MALONE is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in October

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax revival of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's sell-out production of BUGSY MALONE will open at Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday 11 October.

The world-famous musical BUGSY MALONE is based on the hit 1976 movie by Alan Parker who's long catalogue of films have won nineteen BAFTA® awards, ten Golden Globes® and six Oscars®. Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar®-winner Paul Williams including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam's Grand Slam, BUGSY MALONE is a masterclass of musical comedy with one of the most joyously uplifting finales in musical theatre.

Bugsy Malone stars a talented cast of young performers, aged between 9 and 15 as well as adult performers.

The lead roles will be performed by three young casts of seven in rotation. Bugsy Malone will be played by Shaun Sharma, Gabriel Payne and Amar Blackman, Blousey Brown by Mia Lakha, Delilah Bennett-Cardy and Avive Williams, Fat Sam by Albie Snelson, Isham Sankoh and Charlie Burns, Tallulah by Taziva-Faye Katsande, Jasmine Sakyiama and Fayth Ifil, Fizzy by Aidan Oti,

Jamie Northey-Dennis and one performer yet to be announced, Lena/Babyface by Cherry Mitra, Kayla-Mai Alvares and Ava Hope Smith and Dandy Dan by Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Kit Cranston and Desmond Cole.

They are joined by adult ensemble members: Georgia Pemberton, Alisha Capon, Lucy Young, D'Mia Lindsay Walker, Jessica Daugrida, Alicia Ally, Alicia Belgarde, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Luchia Moss, Kalifa Burton, Rory Fraser, Andile Mabhena, Thomas Walton, Ru Fisher, Mohamed Bangura, Marcus Billany, Luke Mills and Will Lucas.

Directed by Sean Holmes (Holmes' Hammersmith Lyric production of Blasted won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre), Choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, and Designed by multi award-winning international stage designer Jon Bausor, this will be the first ever professional production of BUGSY MALONE to tour the U.K. and star a young company of thirty nine actors (including three teams of seven kids).

Joining Sean, Drew and Jon on the creative team for this ambitious production are Franny-Anne Rafferty (Associate Director), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Leanne Pinder (Associate Choreographer), Verity Noughton (Casting Director for the unders), Will Burton (Casting Director for the overs), Susannah Peretz (Wig Designer)

Prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan's gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled "splurge" gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam's hapless hoodlums. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn't on the cards for our hero.

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah, Fat Sam's moll and Bugsy's old flame, and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business...?

Alan Parker's world-famous 1976 movie BUGSY MALONE launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and received eight BAFTA® nominations and three Golden Globe® nominations including Best Motion Picture for a Musical.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax present the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production of BUGSY MALONE. Play by Alan Parker and Words and Music by Paul Williams. Director Sean Holmes, Choreographer Drew McOnie, Designer Jon Bausor, Musical Supervisor and Arranger Phil Bateman.