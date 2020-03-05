Finn Anderson Announced As 'The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer'

Musical Theatre Network, Mercury Musical Developments, The Lowry, & Hope Mill Theatre have announced that Finn Anderson will be The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer for a co-hosted residency at The Lowry and Hope Mill Theatre, commencing April 2020.



Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network run the Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer scheme, which is made possible by funding from the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation. Through this scheme musical theatre composers are paired with a theatre venue (or in this case two, co-hosting the residency), and given the opportunity to be involved in a range of work which could include underscoring plays, setting text to music or creating their own new work. Recent venues have included the Royal Shakespeare Company, Dundee Rep, Lyric Hammersmith, Leeds Playhouse, Curve, and New Wolsey Theatre. Finn Anderson is the second of five placements that MTN and MMD will be facilitating over 2018-21.



Claire Symonds, Senior Producer: Artist Development at The Lowry, said: "We are excited to be working with Finn Anderson through this new partnership. The Lowry is delighted to come together with Hope Mill Theatre to support a Cameron Macintosh Resident Composer and it demonstrates the spirit of collaboration and innovation that we hold dear in Greater Manchester. With Hope Mill Theatre's flair for producing and reimagining musicals and our passion for artist development and new British musical theatre, we look forward to offering Finn an extraordinary opportunity to develop."



Finn Anderson is a Scottish musical theatre writer, composer and singer-songwriter working throughout the UK and internationally.



Anderson has co-created four award-nominated musicals as a composer, lyricist and bookwriter. Musical theatre work includes Islander (Paines Plough Roundabout/Southwark Playhouse, Musical Theatre Review 'Best Musical' Winner), City of Dreams (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland/American Music Theatre Project), Come Hell or High Water (Citizens Theatre), Streets (Hackney Empire/The Cockpit, 'Best New Musial' nominee, Off West End Awards), Alba (Edinburgh Fringe, MTN Award nominee), Wolf (Tristan Bates). Finn is currently developing The Bow Maker in collaboration with acclaimed Brazilian folk musician Siba. Supported by National Theatre of Scotland, Dundee Rep and British Council, The Bow Maker was presented at BEAM 2018. He was a finalist in the Stiles & Drewe Best New Song Prize 2019, and is currently undertaking a writing residency at the American Music Theatre Project in Chicago.



Music for theatre and performance includes A Christmas Carol (Barn Theatre), Catch Me (Upswing), A Night To Remember, One More Sleep 'til Christmas (Citizens Theatre), Look Up, Moonfall (Hikapee Circus Theatre/Jacksons Lane), Jellyfish (Intrepid/International Youth Arts Festival), Buckets, The Birds and Southside Stories (Citizens Young Co/Chrysalis Festival), Fandom and Now or Never (BYMT), Forbidden (Scottish Youth Theatre), Cat Loud's Big Night In (Edinburgh Fringe/UK Tour), The Iguanodon Queen (Bush Theatre), Slingshot (Park Theatre), Foreplay (The Cockpit).



Finn's debut full-length album 'Until The Light' was released in June 2019. He has worked with some of the country's top folk and jazz musicians, and toured throughout the UK and USA. He is part of LGBT+ Scottish folk music collective Bogha-Frois, performing at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall for Celtic Connections Festival 2019 and 2020.



Finn Anderson, Composer, said: "I feel so privileged to have been selected for this year's Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer Scheme, and to work with two of Manchester's most vibrant venues over the next year on a diverse range of projects and opportunities. It is such an exciting time for new musicals in the UK and both of these venues show a strong commitment to the art form, so I'm certain I'll learn a huge amount during my time as Resident Composer and will leave with new skills, networks and understanding of how to progress in my musical theatre career. I am very grateful to The Lowry, Hope Mill Theatre, Mercury Musial Developments and Musical Theatre Network for this fantastic opportunity and for their confidence in my work."

For more information on The Lowry's Artist Development Programme, including case studies, download the artist development guide here.





