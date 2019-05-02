Final Casting And Creative Team Announced For The UK Premiere Of AFTERGLOW

Final casting and creative team are today announced for the eagerly anticipated UK premiere of Afterglow at Southwark Playhouse.

Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come head to head with one another's notions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

Premiering in the UK after a multiple-extended hit run Off-Broadway, where it sold more than 23,000 seats in a 69-seat theatre and grossed over $1million, Afterglow, by S. Asher Gelman, is a "steamy stripped-down look at gay intimacy' (Huffington Post) coming to Southwark Playhouse for a strictly limited seven-week season from Wednesday 5 June to Saturday 20 July.

Press night is Tuesday 11 June at 7.30pm.

The cast features Jesse Fox (Hard Feelings, Finborough) as Darius, Sean Hart (Coriolanus, Titus Andronicus, RSC) as Josh and Danny Mahoney (White Fang, Park Theatre) as Alex.

Directed by Tom O'Brien

Set and Costume Designer Libby Todd

Lighting Designer David Howe

Sound Designer David Gregory

Movement Director Lee Crowley

Casting Director Anne Vosser

General Management David Adkin Limited

Produced by Adam Roebuck

Aaron Quintana and Justin Coffman.

Contains strong language and nudity.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You