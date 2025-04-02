Fields Of The Nephilim to Embark on UK Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having retreated from view into a shroud of silence, Fields Of The Nephilim awaken once more and step into the light for five very special shows in this 25th year of the present century. The Samhain rituals will be enacted once more throughout the UK centred around their previously announced, sold-out headline performance at the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival in Whitby on Halloween.

Featuring music and moments from throughout Fields Of The Nephilim’s storied existence, these five performances serve to reanimate the past and generate the next chapter for both the band and their faithful followers.

The headline performances are as follows:

OCTOBER 2025

25th – BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

26th – MANCHESTER, O2 Ritz

30th – GLASGOW, O2 Academy

31st – WHITBY, Tomorrows Ghosts Festival [SOLD OUT]

NOVEMBER 2025

1st – LONDON, O2 Forum, Kentish Town

