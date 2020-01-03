Fan Preview and Lottery Announced For THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Bristol Hippodrome

An additional preview is announced today for the upcoming Bristol season of The Book of Mormon, on Tuesday 14 January at 7:30pm at the Bristol Hippodrome. This will be the first chance for fans to see the much-anticipated Broadway smash hit in Bristol.

1500 tickets for this first Bristol preview will cost only £15 and will be available to purchase only in person via the Bristol Hippodrome Box Office from 10am on Wednesday 8 January 2020.

The Book of Mormon also announces details of a ticket lottery from 15 January, for which 15 tickets will be sold at £15 by ballot before each performance at the Bristol Hippodrome. Entries will only be accepted in person, at the Box Office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at £15 each.

The Tony®, Olivier® and Grammy® award-winning show, has performances at the Bristol Hippodrome through to Saturday 22 February 2020 with tickets available via www.thebookofmormonmusical.com and from atgtickets.com/Bristol.

The cast of The Book of Mormon in Bristol will be led by Robert Colvin as Elder Price and Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham. They are joined by Nicole-Lily Baisden as Nabulungi, Will Hawksworth as Elder McKinley, Ewen Cummins as Mafala Hatimbi, Johnathan Tweedie as Joseph Smith and Thomas Vernal as the General.

The company will include Jed Berry, David Brewis, Melissa Brown-Taylor, Chinasa, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Tre Copeland-Williams, George Crawford, Jordan Lee Davies, Jemal Felix, Olivia Foster-Browne, Patrick George, Isaac Hesketh, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Evan James, Alex James-Hatton, Nicole Louise, Fergal McGoff, Jesus Reyes Ortiz, Lawrence Rowe, Lukin Simmonds, Chomba S Taulo, Tommy Wade-Smith, Sharon Wattis and Jacob Yarlett.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its twenty-second season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is one of only fifteen artists to win all four major entertainment awards - Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its 2857 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Tickets: atgtickets.com/bristol or 0844 871 3012





