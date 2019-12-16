FRIENDSICAL, The Parody Musical Inspired by 'Friends', Returns to UK For 2020 Tour

The 2019 Edinburgh Festival smash-hit, Friendsical, returns to the stage in 2020 on an extensive UK tour, opening at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 20 February.

This original and unique parody musical inspired by the gang in Friends, the iconic TV show, premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of Assembly Festival's programme, before going on tour. The show opened to a rapturous response from audiences, becoming one of Assembly's top 10 best-selling shows of the festival.

With updates to the script and further developments to the design, Friendsical returns bigger and funnier than ever before.

When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me, When Were You Under Me?'.

The gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention! What could possibly go wrong?

Following Bromley, Friendsical continues its 2020 nationwide tour visiting: Poole, Peterborough, Barnstaple, Cardiff, Guildford, Huddersfield, Leicester, Oldham, Bradford, Coventry, Dartford, Sheffield and Aberdeen. Further dates will be announced in due course.

Both Thomas Mitchells (Chandler) and Ally Retberg (Phoebe) will reprise their acclaimed roles in the hilarious show, and will be joined by a new set of friends for the 2020 tour. The new cast consists of Ewan Gillies (Ross), Alexandra Robinson (Rachel) Tanya Shields (Monica) and Joshua Steel (Joey). They will be joined by Calum Gulvin (Ensemble) and Stephanie MacGaraidh (Ensemble).

Friendsical is written and directed by Miranda Larson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, sound by Olly Steel, lighting by Dom Jeffery, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall, associate choreography by Michael Vinsen, casting by Anne Vosser and is produced by Birdbrooke Entertainment ltd.

This is a loving parody not to be confused with the Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. series Friends.

TOUR DATES

BROMLEY Churchill Theatre churchilltheatre.co.uk

20 - 22 February 2020 0203 285 6000

POOLE Lighthouse lighthousepooleco.uk

25 - 29 February 2020 0120 2280 000

PETERBOROUGH New Theatre newtheatre-peterborough.com

03 - 07 March 2020 01733 852 992

BARNSTAPLE Queens Theatre queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

09 - 14 March 2020 01271 316 523

CARDIFF New Theatre newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

17 - 21 March 2020 029 2087 8889

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

23- 28 March 2020 0148 3344 0000

HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre thelbt.org

04 - 06 May 2020 01484 430 528

LEICESTER De Montford Hall demontfordhall.co.uk

08 - 10 May 2020 0116 233 3111

OLDHAM Coliseum coliseum.org.uk

18 - 20 May 2020 0161 624 2829

BRADFORD St George's Hall bradford-theatres.co.uk

21 - 23 May 2020 01274 432000

COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre belgrade.co.uk

26 - 30 May 2020 0247 655 3055

DARTFORD The Orchard orchardtheatre.co.uk

01 - 06 June 2020 0132 220 000

SHEFFIELD City Hall Oval Hall sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

16 - 18 June 2020 01142 789 789

ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre aberdeenperformingarts.com

09 - 11 July 2020 01224 641122

MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED





