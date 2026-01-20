FIREBIRD, UK Premieres and More Set for London City Ballet 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Recognised by the National Dance Awards as the Best Independent Company 2024, London City Ballet under its Artistic Director, Christopher Marney has revealed its initial plans for its 2026 season which marks its third season since it was reborn under Marney's leadership.

The company will embark on a European, UK and US tour beginning in Budapest on 1 May and culminating in an autumn season in the States. The tour will comprise over 30 venues, including National Dance Theatre, Budapest, Salisbury International Arts Festival, Opera de Vichy, France, York Theatre Royal, Bath Theatre Royal and Sadler's Wells. The full tour will be announced in April.

Marney has put together a programme of work that will feature exclusively the UK premieres of heritage works including, for the first time outside of the Hamburg Ballet, John Neumeiers's celebrated work Ghost Light. For the first time in decades in the UK, Neumeier will work in person with the company to recreate the piece.

In the centenary year of American choreographer Glen Tetly, LCB will pay homage to him by reviving, for the first time in the UK, his gothic retelling of the Firebird. The ballet's original designer, Olivier-award winning John MacFarlane will revisit his 1981 design. In a first for the company under Marney, Firebird will be presented as a co-production with York Theatre Royal and Opera de Vichy, France.

Once again, international star Alina Cojocaru will perform as guest artist across the tour. Tasha Chu will continue to work as artist in residence and Ashley Page returns to present his exuberant Mephisto Waltz.

Artistic Director, Christopher Marney said: “Last year we doubled our reach to towns and cities across the UK and on top of two London seasons at Sadler's Wells and the Linbury Theatre, we were proud to give no less than 80% of our performances on tour outside of London - offering what I would hope is the best possible opportunity to reach new audiences. In 2026 I am delighted we will grow in size to 16 dancers and present UK premiere's of important works by John Neumeier and Glen Tetley. We continue our development work with emerging choreographer Tasha Chu whose creations of new work will reach our ever-growing audiences”.

Tour Dates

Budapest, National Dance theatre, Hungary May 1-2

Salisbury International Arts Festival, Playhouse June 23

Opera de Vichy, France July 18

York Theatre Royal 18-19 September (on sale Jan 21st)

Bath Theatre Royal 24-26 September (on sale February)

London, Sadler's Wells 22-24 October (on sale January 22nd)