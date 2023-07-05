FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Will Embark on UK Tour

The production opens at Wimbledon New Theatre in November before returning to The Lowry for a Christmas season with further touring in 2024. 

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 1 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath

FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Will Embark on UK Tour

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, winner of the UK Theatre Award, is heading out on a major UK tour.  It opens at Wimbledon New Theatre in November before returning to The Lowry for a Christmas season with further touring in 2024.  This empowering pop musical, from one of the producers of worldwide sensation SIX, is based on the popular book by Suffragette relative Kate Pankhurst, and has grown to delight and inspire audiences of all ages across the country. 

Following a hit run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 and a hugely successful 2021-22 tour, the critically acclaimed Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is bringing back its awe-inspiring characters, catchy pop soundtrack and TikTok-favourite choreography this winter.  The show will play at Wimbledon New Theatre; The Lowry in Salford, Greater Manchester; Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff; Milton Keynes Theatre; Belgrade Theatre, Coventry; and Newcastle Theatre Royal.  Audiences who can’t wait until then can download the toe-tapping, fist-pumping, sing-along-worthy pop soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

Remarkable – and often forgotten – women from history are lifted from the pages of Kate Pankhurst’s beloved picture book and brought gloriously to life on stage.  These inspirational women show audiences of all ages how we can change the world no matter who we are, including Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen and Pankhurst’s own relative Emmeline.  When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, whose actions and lives changed the world as we know it, including explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents.  This enthralling, heartwarming musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.  

The creative team behind this uplifting stage show consists of renowned dramatist Chris Bush (multiple Olivier Award-winning Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong); with music by UK No.1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud; Sugababes; Kylie Minogue), whose songs include Sound of the Underground, Round Round and The Promise; and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus; Ben Platt) and live arrangements by Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott).  The director is Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear – The Musical!, the National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe (Dick Whittington, the National Theatre), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York’s Theatre) and co-sound designer Rob Bettle (Frozen: The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Billy Elliott, UK tour; One Man, Two Guvnors, Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Tour Dates

30th November – 

2nd December New Wimbledon Theatre, 93 The Broadway, London, SW19 1QG 

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/new-wimbledon-theatre/ 

5th December – 7th January The Lowry, Pier 8The Quays, Salford, Greater Manchester, 

M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/ 

17th – 21st January Wales Millennium Centre, Bute Place, Cardiff, CF10 5AL

https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world 

24th – 27th January Milton Keynes Theatre, 500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ

7th – 11th February Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/ 

21st – 25th February Newcastle Theatre Royal, 100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6BR

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/fantastically-great-women/ 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
SPID Theatres OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month Photo
SPID Theatre's OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month

SPID Theatre's Our Story Of Hope is touring to Trellick Tower this month.

2
THE BIG AFTERNOON Returns This Month Photo
THE BIG AFTERNOON Returns This Month

Returning this summer by popular demand, The New Wolsey Theatre in collaboration with Suffolk Refugee Support presents The Big Afternoon on Saturday 22 July 2023 from 2-4pm. 

3
BLOODY ELLE Comes to Soho Theatre in July Photo
BLOODY ELLE Comes to Soho Theatre in July

After a sell-out run at the Traverse Theatre during the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the award-winning Bloody Elle comes to Soho Theatre in July.

4
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough Photo
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough

A revival of a hugely popular production of The 39 Steps can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this summer. The show played to packed houses at the North Yorkshire theatre in 2018. The revival is a co-production with Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake. See photos of the production below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You