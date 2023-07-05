FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Will Embark on UK Tour

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, winner of the UK Theatre Award, is heading out on a major UK tour. It opens at Wimbledon New Theatre in November before returning to The Lowry for a Christmas season with further touring in 2024. This empowering pop musical, from one of the producers of worldwide sensation SIX, is based on the popular book by Suffragette relative Kate Pankhurst, and has grown to delight and inspire audiences of all ages across the country.

Following a hit run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 and a hugely successful 2021-22 tour, the critically acclaimed Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is bringing back its awe-inspiring characters, catchy pop soundtrack and TikTok-favourite choreography this winter. The show will play at Wimbledon New Theatre; The Lowry in Salford, Greater Manchester; Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff; Milton Keynes Theatre; Belgrade Theatre, Coventry; and Newcastle Theatre Royal. Audiences who can’t wait until then can download the toe-tapping, fist-pumping, sing-along-worthy pop soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

Remarkable – and often forgotten – women from history are lifted from the pages of Kate Pankhurst’s beloved picture book and brought gloriously to life on stage. These inspirational women show audiences of all ages how we can change the world no matter who we are, including Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen and Pankhurst’s own relative Emmeline. When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, whose actions and lives changed the world as we know it, including explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents. This enthralling, heartwarming musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.

The creative team behind this uplifting stage show consists of renowned dramatist Chris Bush (multiple Olivier Award-winning Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong); with music by UK No.1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud; Sugababes; Kylie Minogue), whose songs include Sound of the Underground, Round Round and The Promise; and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus; Ben Platt) and live arrangements by Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott). The director is Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear – The Musical!, the National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe (Dick Whittington, the National Theatre), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York’s Theatre) and co-sound designer Rob Bettle (Frozen: The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Billy Elliott, UK tour; One Man, Two Guvnors, Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Tour Dates

30th November –

2nd December New Wimbledon Theatre, 93 The Broadway, London, SW19 1QG

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/new-wimbledon-theatre/

5th December – 7th January The Lowry, Pier 8The Quays, Salford, Greater Manchester,

M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/

17th – 21st January Wales Millennium Centre, Bute Place, Cardiff, CF10 5AL

https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world

24th – 27th January Milton Keynes Theatre, 500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ

7th – 11th February Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/fantastically-great-women-who-changed-the-world/

21st – 25th February Newcastle Theatre Royal, 100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6BR

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/fantastically-great-women/