Extension Announced For World Premiere Digital Production GOING THE DISTANCE

The producers of GOING THE DISTANCE, the world premiere digital production of a new comedy by Henry Filloux-Bennett and Yasmeen Khan, have today announced that they have extended the production's digital run until 31 October 2021, following critical acclaim.

Going The Distance, a co-production from the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, The Dukes and The Watermill Theatre, follows the fictional Matchborough Community Theatre as they fight to save their local venue during the pandemic with the genius idea to put on a fundraising production of "Wizard".

The cast comprises of: Sara Crowe as 'Em, Nicole Evans as 'Billie', Shobna Gulati as 'Vic', Sarah Hadland as 'Rae', Merch Husey as 'Kem, Matthew Kelly as 'Frank', Emma McDonald as 'Gail', and Penny Ryder as 'Maggie' with Stephen Fry as the 'Narrator'.

Director Felicity Montagu (best known for her role as 'Lynn' in I'm Alan Partridge, as well as numerous stage and screen credits) said of the extension: "Having just heard the run of the theatrical digital comedy 'Going The Distance ' has been extended to the end of this month, I thought I'd put pen to paper to say how absolutely thrilled I am that more people might be able to catch a glimpse of this celebration of theatre and community. A project I am very proud to be part of.

Co-writer Yasmeen Khan said, "Going the Distance has been a joyous project on every level; the digital format allowed us to create a hugely ambitious show that responds to all of the challenges presented by COVID-19 over the last 18 months. The story itself celebrates theatre and showcases the power of community in the face of adversity, and the cast and crew could not have done more to make it all come together."

The launch of GOING THE DISTANCE comes hot on the heels of the huge success of other critically acclaimed digital productions adapted by Filloux-Bennett, including What A Carve Up! in October 2020, The Picture of Dorian Gray in March 2021, and most recently Yasmeen Khan's adaptation of The Importance of Being Earnest, produced by The Lawrence Batley Theatre and The Dukes Lancaster.

When there's no light at the end of the tunnel and the chips are down, you can count on Matchborough Community Theatre to fight back...

March 2020. Theatres across the country go dark. Hundreds of cherished arts centres face the prospect of permanent closure. But that isn't going to stop the Matchborough Community Theatre... as they fight to save their local venue with the genius idea to put on a fundraising production of Wizard* (*inspired by but for rights purposes certainly not based on The Wizard of Oz).

Get ready for a brand new comedy about a little theatre with a huge challenge.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at goingthedistanceplay.com. Bookers will receive a screening link which will allow access for their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. Tickets are priced at £15 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Audio description and closed captioning will be made available for the production during its run.