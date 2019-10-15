Expect Frights and Fizz At Manchester Movie Experience

Manchester film fans will want to strap themselves in for the ultimate seasonal Halloween treat with the announcement of the Frights & Fizz Movie Experience.

The pop-up cinema will screen some of the most thrilling horror movies promised to terrify and frighten festivalgoers.

The movie experience will take place at a secret location in Manchester across four nights between Monday 28 October and Thursday 31 October 2019, and will feature up to three movies and live action surprises.

The underground venue will be revealed 48 hours before the first show. However, organisers can reveal that the mysterious bunker is in Central Manchester, just 10 minutes from Piccadilly Gardens.

The secret location will have a spooky feel all of its own with vaulted ceilings, archways and exposed bricks - but is being kept top secret until a couple days before the event. Films will be screen in an area dubbed 'The Haunted Arches' specially for the event.

The Frights & Fizz film programme will include a trio of wicked films Scream, Paranormal Activity and Halloween (1978).

Visitors are advised that films are rated at age 18 - so no-one under the age of 18 will be admitted.

The immersive screening will open with Scream, a slasher film starring David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and Matthew Lillard. This clever parody film is the perfect way to creep into the Halloween spirit.

Supernatural horror film, Paranormal Activity, is popular for its depiction of unearthly activities. Festivalgoers won't want to watch it alone.

The 1978 slasher horror Halloween stars Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, PJ Soles, and Nancy Loomis, and is directed by John Carpenter.

The main cinema includes entry to film viewing in The Haunted Arches, with access to a themed bar for exclusive cocktails and a fun filled fearsome night out to remember with plenty of spooky surprises. There is a pay bar.

The VIP experience includes an exclusive viewing in The Picture House. The VIP experience includes limitless prosecco, bottomless popcorn, and full waiter service. There is also access to a Halloween themed cocktail bar.

Doors open 45 minutes before the first film screening of the evening.

Standard ticket price is £14.99, VIP experience tickets are £29.99.

For more details or to book online visit www.frightsandfizz.co.uk





