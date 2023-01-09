Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 09, 2023  

Following the record-breaking smash-hit Robin Hood, Exeter Northcott and Le Navet Bete are teaming up once again to bring you an unmissable family panto for Chrisrmas 2023 - Dick Whittington!

Expect plenty of laughs, great music, amazing special effects and full-on-fun for every generation with this fabulous rags-to-riches tale.

Kelly Johnson, Interim Co-CEO at Exeter Northcott, said:

'The Northcott pantomime is a Christmas tradition for so many families in Devon and we've been bowled over by the glowing reviews and the sheer joy we are seeing from the thousands of people who came to see Robin Hood. Panto is often people's very first experience of theatre so it's important we get it right - with stunning sets, jaw-dropping effects, incredible performance and, of course, plenty of belly-laughs for each generation. We're delighted to collaborate once more with Le Navet Bete to bring all these ingredients to another classic tale in 2023 - Dick Whittington!'

Dick Whittington tickets will go on sale at 10am on 20 January via www.exeternorthcott.co.uk




