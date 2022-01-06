Evolution Festival Returns To The Lyric in March 2022

Evolution Festival is back at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in March 2022 for a sixth year, showcasing emerging talent, exciting new writing and re-imagined classics across the Lyric stages and cinema. The festival runs from Tuesday 01 to Friday 04 March, headlined by The Bill Cashmore Award-winning new play Kick and including Evolution: Labs featuring four classic plays - Electra, Yerma, The Importance of Being Earnest and Three Sisters - re-imagined and co-created by young directors and designers; Evolution: Scratches with four nights of scratch performances created by members of the Lyric's inaugural Springboard training programme; and Evolution: Films, in collaboration with the Lyric and the Roundhouse, bringing five short premiere screenings of new takes on classic dramas.

Evolution Festival gives a platform to young theatre makers to produce new work for stage and screen. Artists from previous years have gone on to create shows at the Lyric, the Vaults, the Bunker Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, and the Young Vic and include directors Stef O'Driscoll, Gavin Joseph, TD. Moyo and Diane Page, and actor and author Nathan Bryon to name a few.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said: "I am delighted Evolution Festival is returning to the Lyric for a sixth year and that we can bring together these extraordinary young artists to reimagine plays in a new way, reframing them and taking ownership of classic texts. From directors, designers, writers to filmmakers and performers, each artist will be given the opportunity to develop vital skills and create new work for audiences in a professional, supportive atmosphere. I am also delighted that we are working with the Roundhouse to expand Evolution Festival onto screen. This is a really exciting new festival partnership for us."

Rob Lehmann, Director of Young Lyric at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: "We couldn't be happier to support and showcase innovative work being produced in West London by theatre's future makers. We're thrilled to stage the excellent Bill Cashmore Award winning play and our festival headliner Kick which demonstrates how vital this award is to take new ideas from rehearsal to stage. Audiences can also see reimagined classics in Evolution: Labs in partnership with Wimbledon College of Arts led by exciting collaborations between directors and designers."



Box office: 020 8741 6850

www.lyric.co.uk