Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Reveals 2026 Pantomime ROBIN HOOD

The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham has announced that its 2025/26 pantomime will be the legendary tale of Robin Hood and His Merry Men! Pantomime legend Tweedy the Clown will return once again, bringing his signature brand of comedy, chaos, and magic to the stage as Friar 'Tweedy' Tuck!

Following the huge success of 2024's pantomime, Aladdin, which received rave reviews, the Everyman Theatre promises an even bigger festive adventure for the whole family, packed with belly laughs, jaw-dropping routines, and all the magic of Christmas.

Join Robin Hood, Little John, Will Scarlett, and Friar 'Tweedy' Tuck as they battle the wicked Sheriff of Gloucestershire in a high-energy showdown. With plenty of surprises, spectacular costumes and sets, hilarious comedy routines, and audience participation guaranteed, Robin Hood and His Merry Men promises to uphold the Everyman Theatre's reputation for delivering Gloucestershire's biggest and best pantomime.

Performances will take place from Friday 28th November 2025 to Sunday 11th January 2026.

"Despite not being able to sing, dance or remember my lines, as well as the fact that I have a tendency to break props, adlib, and generally cause chaos, the Everyman Theatre is letting me come back for the 2025 pantomime season - hurray!" said Tweedy on his return. "This time I'll be playing Friar 'Tweedy' Tuck, though why a monk has an Air Friar, I have no idea! As always, I'll be surrounded by an incredibly talented cast who can actually sing and dance, while I make a mess of things".

"We are so excited to bring Robin Hood and His Merry Men to the Everyman Theatre stage this Christmas," said Everyman Theatre CEO, Mark Goucher. "Last year's production of Aladdin was a phenomenal success, and we can't wait to welcome back Tweedy and the gang for another spectacular festive season. It's going to be bigger, better, and funnier than ever!"

2024's Aladdin has been recognised at the UK Pantomime Awards in the categories for Best Costume Design (Ryan Dawson Laight), Best Sound Design (Ben Harrison), and Best Set Design (Andrew Exeter). Excitingly, the award-nominated creative team will be returning to bring Robin Hood and His Merry Men to life in 2025. They will be joined once again by pantomime masterminds Sam Holmes and Nick Winston, who have written and directed the Everyman Theatre's pantomime since 2019.

Tickets for Robin Hood and His Merry Men are now on sale with tickets starting at just £10.50. Family Tickets are also available for performances between Friday 28th November and Friday 19th December 2025, and again from Monday 5th January to Sunday 11th January 2026, offering a special rate for a family of four. More information and booking details can be viewed on the Everyman Theatre's website.

Don't miss out on the chance to experience Gloucestershire's biggest Christmas tradition! Secure your tickets today and prepare for a magical adventure full of festive fun!

