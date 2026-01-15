Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour to Play Europe This Summer

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The first official Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour is set to travel across Europe this summer to mark 70 years of the live music event. Created especially for the anniversary year, the concert experience will bring together Eurovision Song Contest performers and 2026's artists.

Appearing on the Live Tour will be acts who created performances in the past seven decades of the Eurovision Song Contest and 10 competing artists from the 2026 competition in Vienna. Surprise special guests will also perform live on stage in every city.

The lineup of 2026 artists joining the European tour starting in June will be confirmed by European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on the day after the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on 16 May. The Icons performing in each city will be announced in the coming weeks. Full artist lineups for each location will be available here.

Artists will perform their own Eurovision Song Contest entries plus cover versions of their favourite songs from the Contest’s 70-year history. Eurofans who join before 1 February 2026 will receive exclusive early access to tickets through a dedicated pre-sale. Sign up here.

The Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour will begin one month after the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Vienna on 16 May, with Semi-Finals on 12 &14 May. Songs and Artists representing 35 broadcasters will compete at the Wiener Stadthalle, which also hosted the 60th Contest in 2015.

Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour Dates

June 2026

Mon 15 June – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Wed 17 June – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri 19 June – Milan, Italy – Arena Milano

Sat 20 June – Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Mon 22 June – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

Tue 23 June – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu 25 June – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat 27 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon 29 June – Paris, France – Accor Arena

July 2026

Thu 2 July – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena