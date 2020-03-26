Ethereal Theatre Introduces ISOLATED LIVE THEATRE

Isolated Live Theatre was created by Ethereal Theatre to deliver theatre for those in isolation, by those in isolation. With theatres across the country going dark, Isolated Live Theatre provides everyone with a daily escape from life, allowing them to tune into free livestreams and find some positivity despite the threat of virus. We are thrilled to be partnering with Age UK Kensington and Chelsea, working with the charity to bring Isolated Live Theatre to over 7000 people over the age of 55.

Every Tuesday - Saturday, performers will go live on Ethereal Theatre's YouTube Channel. The performances vary nightly from Open Mic Nights and Monologue Slams to exercise workouts and special guest performances. We are thrilled to announce that Scott Folan from the West End musical 'Be More Chill' kicked off the livestreams this Tuesday. past and Grace Mouat (Six the Musical, & Juliet) will headline this Saturday night livestream, along with many more names and performances to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Their aims:

To deliver free live theatre to all in isolation, by performers in isolation.

To reach as many people as possible per night, of all ages and tastes by providing a little of something for everyone who enjoys live theatre.

To provide an escape from the virus, by providing entertainment that does not address the pandemic.

To ensure our elderly and most vulnerable have a means of exercise and can tune into live performances they otherwise may miss.

Where to find the livestream:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZlghEmQ1uL0JzBvC2u49zA

Get notified of announcements and line-ups by following Ethereal Theatre on Social Media:

Facebook - Ethereal Theatre Company

Twitter - @TheatreEthereal

Instagram - @etherealtheatre





