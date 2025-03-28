Esther Manito Will Embark on UK Tour From September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Autumn, award-winning British-Lebanese comedian Esther Manito (as seen on Live at the Apollo and Stand Up Sketch Show) will set out on her biggest UK tour to date, performing her brand new hilarious stand-up show Slagbomb in Essex, Exeter, Edinburgh and many more in between. Tickets are on sale for all dates from 10am, Friday, 28th March 2025.

Slagbomb takes a nosedive into the challenges and hilarities of the awkward sandwich years, inviting audiences to feel better about the madness in their own lives. Youthful freedom has given way to the reality of adult responsibilities and one finds oneself juggling everything from prostate checks to hosing faeces off the garden decking, whilst clad in questionable footwear.

Growing up, Esther imagined she would fulfil all the expectations of a lady (poised and dignified), but looking around she realises that just hasn't happened. No matter how hard Esther tries to project sophistication, she ends up highlighting her unrefined side. Now she's embracing her lack of dignity - whether it's her less-than-graceful posture, cringeworthy encounters with shady drug dealers, or the painful realities of waxing gone wrong. After all, having a Lebanese father dealing with war, a mother dealing with cancer, two kids (who seem to have permanently lost their PE kit), a husband who just wanted some birthday nooky, and a sudden loss of hearing, is all just part of the messy, chaotic, and often hilarious journey of a right Slagbomb.

An Arab Essex girl who will challenge every single preconception of what that means, Esther Manito deftly skewers gender politics, expectations of modern parents and the obscene pressures put on modern women.

Esther Manito has appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and Hypothetical (Dave). She has been heard on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), The 13 million Club (BBC Radio 4), Mark Watson Talks a Bit About Life (BBC Radio 4), Russel Kane's Evil Genius (BBC Sounds), Breaking the News (BBC Radio Scotland) and co-hosting Newsjack Unplugged (BBC Radio 4 Extra). She is also the co-host of Ghastly Women podcast alongside Lily Phillips and I Didn't Want it Anyway with Shappi Khorsandi.

Esther's debut show Crusade received huge critical acclaim and is available to watch on NextUp Comedy and ITVX. Her second show #NotAllMen won best show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2021 and her most recent tour Hell Hath No Fury was a smash hit success, receiving rave reviews and adding numerous extra dates due to demand for tickets.

2025 TOUR DATES

Sunday 14th September - Norwich Theatre Stage Two

Thursday 18th - Saturday 20th September - Soho Theatre, London

Wednesday 24th September - Farnham Maltings

Friday 26th September - The Glee Club, Birmingham

Saturday 27th September - GRUB, Manchester

Sunday 28th September - The Leadmill, Sheffield

Tuesday 30th September - Palace Theatre Dixon Studio, Southend

Sunday 12th October - Exeter Phoenix

Wednesday 22nd October - Storyhouse, Chester

Thursday 23rd October - Monkey Barrel Comedy, Edinburgh

Wednesday 29th October - Swindon Arts Centre

Thursday 30th October - The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol

Sunday 2nd November - Old Fire Station Oxford

Wednesday 12th November - Old Woollen, Farsley, Leeds

Thursday 13th November - The Stand, Glasgow

Saturday 15th November - The Alex, Faversham

Thursday 20th November - The Arc, Winchester

Friday 28th November - Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester

Saturday 29th November - The Stand, Newcastle

Thursday 4th December - The Spring Arts Centre, Havant

2026 TOUR DATES

Saturday 31st January - Komedia, Brighton

Friday 13th February - G Live, Bellerby Studio, Guildford

Friday 27th February - The Hawth, Crawley

Comments